Demand for Vibration Monitoring Systems to Rise Significantly from Key End-use Industry Sectors

Vibration is a common phenomenon occurring in machines and equipment. Vibration is nothing but a rapid back and forth movement produced in an equipment due to oscillation of its components such as gears, belts, drive motors, bearings, and such. Although, it is unavoidable and inherent in certain machines, but a majority of the machines are designed to function absent any vibrations. In such machines, vibration monitoring aids in determining as to where the machine is on the failure curve and thus react appropriately to the same.

The process of vibration monitoring depends on an assortment of precision techniques and technologies for detecting vibrations in the machine. Vibration monitoring market aids in detecting faults in the machine and also gives an indication of machine deterioration before the occurrence of other symptoms such as lubricant impurities, high electrical consumption, heat, and sound, etc.

Owing to the above-stated reasons, vibration monitoring is an integral feature of the machine condition monitoring program. The global vibration monitoring systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% between 2015 and 2025

The global vibration monitoring systems market is segmented on the basis of product type, component, end-use industry, and regions.

On the basis of product type, the global vibration monitoring systems market is segmented into: portable and non-portable devices

The global vibration monitoring systems market is segmented on the basis of component as: proximity probe, accelerometer, and others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global vibration monitoring systems market is segmented into power industry, oil and gas industry, aerospace and defense industry, food processing industry, steel industry, paper industry, chemical industry, and automotive industry etc.

Region wise, the global vibration monitoring systems market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific (APEJ), Japan, and MEA

The growing need to decrease plant operating cost across a number of industrial domains is one of the key factors driving the global vibration monitoring systems market. With increasing competition in the global vibration monitoring systems market, plant maintenance costs and rising energy expenditures, the demand for vibration monitoring systems is growing with a purpose of optimizing the maintenance budgets and reducing the pressure on operating expenses.

Moreover, the rising capital investments in various industries such as metals, chemicals, petrochemicals, heavy equipment manufacturing, pulp, and paper, etc. is influencing a positive growth of the global vibration monitoring systems market

Also, the need for avoiding the unnecessary maintenance costs and catastrophic breakdowns in varied production processes is anticipated to drive the demand of the global vibration monitoring systems market

Furthermore, the introduction of advanced low-cost vibration monitoring equipment which are integrated with direct communication procedures, fast processing functions and the availability of automation software foresee tremendous growth for the market in future.

Some of the key players identified in the global vibration monitoring systems market are ., Azima DLI Corporation, Analog Devices, Emerson Electric Co., IncBruel & Kjaer Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S, Honeywell International, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Inc., PCB Piezotronics Inc., General Electric Company, Rockwell Automation, Meggitt PLC, SKF, Data Physics Corporation, and SPM Instrument