Demand for Petri Dishes Market to be Fuelled by Rapid Shift in Consumer Perception and Increasing Awareness

Petri Dishes: Introduction

Cell culture dishes, commonly referred to as petri dishes or petri dishes, are shallow cylindrical glass dishes or lidded plastic dishes used by biologists and other laboratory personnel to study and culture cells. Petri dishes are incorporated as temporary receptacles used for studying samples and specimen under low powered microscopes.

Today, manufacturers offer petri dishes that feature slots and/or rings on their bases and lids to make them less prone to sliding off one another, when stacked together. Multiple petri dishes can be placed in a plastic container to create a multi-well plate. Plastic petri dishes are usually disposed after use to ensure that the cellular cultures do not contaminate each other. However, glass petri dishes can be sterilized and reused via an autoclave set at 121oC for 15 to 20 minutes while using the moist heat sterilization process. Such glass petri dishes may be dry heated for 60 minutes in a hot air oven set at 160oC.

Petri Dishes: Market Drivers

The ever-rising advancements in the laboratory instrumentation engineering arena are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global dishes market. Availability of specialized petri dishes for different cell cultures and sample studies is also anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. Suppliers offering petri dishes with enhanced durability will push the overall growth of the global market. Vendors focusing on enhancing their laboratory instrumentation product portfolio are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period. High adoption of petri dishes for bio-chemical and microbiology research is expected to provide a significant boost to the global market during the forecast period. Growing utilization of specialized petri dishes in nanotechnology, bio-chemical and bio-medical, geology, and pharmaceutical industries will give a push to the growth of the global market. The elimination of the re-usability factor in case of plastic dishes is expected to enhance the sales of such petri dishes. However, the delicate nature of glass dishes is expected to restrict the growth of the overall market during the forecast period. However, if proper precautions are taken to protect glass petri dishes from damage, such dishes can be re-used for a long time. This factor is also expected to challenge the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Petri Dishes: Market Segmentation

With regards to the end use area, the global market can be segmented into:

Microbiology

Chemical

Bio-chemical

Nanotechnology

Pharmaceutical

Other Applications

Currently, laboratories focused on microbiology research report the highest adoption rate of these dishes among all application areas. However, pharmaceutical laboratories are expected to register the highest adoption rate of petri dishes during the forecast period.

With regards to material, the global market can be segmented into:

Plastic

Glass

Other Materials

Currently, petri dishes made of glass hold the largest market share of the global market. However, plastic petri dishes are estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth may be attributed to the high durability of plastic petri dishes.

Petri Dishes: Regional Market Outlook

The markets in the Middle East and Africa region and the Latin America region are expected to register high growth rates during the forecast period owing to the ever-rising adoption of petri dishes for biological research purposes. The manufacturers of laboratory-grade petri dishes in the Asia Pacific economies are making heavy investments in the laboratory instrumentation arena. This factor is anticipated to boost the growth of the Asia Pacific petri dishes market during the forecast period. Currently, the petri dishes market in North America holds the largest share of the global petri dishes market. The high presence of manufacturers and suppliers marketing their petri dishes in the North American market is expected to be the primary driver of the petri dishes market in the region. The market in Western Europe holds the second largest market share owing to the research organizations focused on enhancing their laboratory instrumentation skills.

Petri Dishes: Key Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the global market are A&D Company, Limited; Adam Equipment Inc; Alliance Scale; Gram Precision; intelligent Weighing Technology; METTLER TOLEDO; OHAUS; PCE Instruments; Precisa Gravimetrics AG; and RADWAG Petri dishes, among others.

The market report covers exhaustive analysis on: