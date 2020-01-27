Demand for Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market to be Fuelled by Rapid Shift in Consumer Perception and Increasing Awareness

Mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) represents service providers who resell wireless network communication services by using the infrastructure of a mobile network operator (MNO). The model gives benefit to both MVNO and MNO. MNO have extra unused network bandwidth which they provide to MVNO at a low price, and thus make optimum utilization of the unused network bandwidth. MVNO, in turn, offer these services to end users without having any support infrastructure and without paying the license fee to the government.

MVNO provide support to MNO by aiding in the increase in revenue by offering optimum utilization of network and by launching and marketing sub-brands. MVNO also provide benefits to end users by providing cheaper mobile options to different markets and aids in optimized resource allocation and improved quality of service to the end users, supported by improved service and follow which helps MNO to retain their customer base.

Supported by telecommunication spectrum increasing from 3G, 4G and now towards 5G, MVNO are expected to provide value-added services with higher speed to the customers. In addition, increasing mobile subscribers across the globe are expected to drive the market for the forecast period.

Segmentation of Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market on the basis of type: Discount, Business, Telecom, Media, Retail, M2M, Roaming

Segmentation of Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market on the basis of model: Reseller Mobile Virtual Network Operator, Full Mobile Virtual Network Operator, Service Operator Mobile Virtual Network Operator, Enhanced Service Mobile Virtual Network Operator