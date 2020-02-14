Demand for Low Calorie Chocolates to Surge in Asia Pacific as Consumers Become More Health Conscious

Chocolate is one of the most favorite sweet snacks among all the age groups especially, kids and youths with distinct taste of cocoa and varieties of chocolates. By product types, chocolates are classified into boxed chocolate, countline chocolate, straightline chocolate, molded bars, novelties and others (that include small size candies, alfazores). Increasing disposable income in emerging countries such as India and China, changing taste preferences and following of western food habits in Asian countries are some of the major factors driving the chocolate market in Asia Pacific at present.

The demand for molded bars is increasing among all age groups due to its easy availability in major retail channels. Thus, the demand for molded bars is expected to increase during the forecast period. In the last decade, health awareness has increased among consumers and therefore there has been a dramatic increase in sales of sugar free, reduced fat and reduced calorie offerings. Dark chocolate is known to lower both blood pressure and cholesterol and this has increased demand of dark chocolates, especially in molded bars categories.. However, countline chocolates are more popular among teenagers and consumers under 30 years of age. In addition, manufacturers are introducing this product in large bite size in order to increase the consumption through special advertisement to buy large packs. For instance, munch and perk at the time of introduction were available in small- size but at present they are available also in big bite sizes.

Chocolate manufacturers are emphasizing on the raw material quality primarily cocoa. The cocoa quality has a direct impact on the quality of chocolates. Therefore, maximum chocolate manufacturers go through the quality check of the cocoa being supplied in order to avoid any variance in taste. Moreover, other raw materials such as sugar, milk, fruits and nuts among others require extensive quality checks to maintain the quality of the product. In addition, the price of crucial raw material, i.e., cocoa varies and is increasing due to their demand in other industry such as bakery and beverages. Furthermore, the economic conditions of the countries supplying cocoa are unstable. Therefore, chocolate manufacturers enter into the long term relationship with the supplier to cope up with the fluctuating prices of the raw materials.

The overall APAC market is expected to grow at a single digit CAGR over the next six years. However, in few emerging economies of Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR over the forecast period. The report has been segmented by types of chocolates and countries. It also includes the drivers, restraints and opportunities (DROs), Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain of the chocolate market. The study highlights current market trends and provides the forecast from 2013 to 2019.

The Asia Pacific Chocolate market here refers to the market by product type and by country. The market is categorized into the following segments: