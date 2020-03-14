Demand for Electrode Paste Market to be Fuelled by Rapid Shift in Consumer Perception and Increasing Awareness

Global Electrode Paste Market: Introduction

Electrode paste is a solderberg paste used to manufacture carbon electrodes for electric arc furnace, which is used for the production of various types of ferrous and non-ferrous alloys and other chemicals. A number of raw materials are required for the production of electrode paste, such as calcined anthracite, coal tar, calcined petroleum coke (or calcined pitch coke) and other additional materials. The major use of electrode paste is for the production of ferro alloys, metal cleaning and calcium carbide manufacturing. A range of ferroalloys such as ferrochromium, ferromanganese and other alloys require electrode paste for manufacturing. Approximately 20-45kgs pf electrode paste is consumed to produce 1 ton of ferroalloy. The economic benefits associated with its use is a major factor expected to drive the demand for electrode paste over the coming years. Electrode paste is being fed into the smelting furnace in different forms such as briquettes, cylinders, and blocks, among others.

Global Electrode Paste Market: Dynamics

The growing demand for ferro alloys for the production of alloys is expected to play a vital role in the growth of the electrode paste market during the forecast period. There has been an average growth of 5.2% in the world steel production, which is projected to drive the demand for electrode paste during the forecast period.

One of the major factors driving the demand for electrode paste is the ease of availability and low cost associated with the use of carbon electrode paste. The electrode paste can easily be modified by using various other types of admixtures to obtain desired properties.

There are stringent regulations pertaining to the manufacture of electrode paste such as composition, level of contaminants, and baking characteristics. The quality of electrode paste may lead to operational problems in the smelting process.

There are also alternative methods devised due to the inefficiency of hard paste levels and overheated electrode paste.

Different processes require different operational environments. Manufacturers in order to gain maximum share and expand the customer base globally are providing tailor-made electrode paste to suit specific conditions and requirements.

Global Electrode Paste Market: Segmentation

The global electrode paste market can be segmented on the basis of grade, application, form and region.

On the basis of application, the global carbon electrode paste market can be segmented as:

Ferrous alloys

Non-ferrous alloys

Calcium carbide

Metal cleaning

Other

On the basis of grade, the global electrode paste market can be segmented as:

Unbaked paste

Baked paste

On the basis of form, the global electrode paste market can be segmented as:

Briquette carbon electrode

Trapezium carbon electrode

Cylinder electrode paste

Others

Global Electrode Paste Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global electrode paste market throughout the forecast period. China is projected to hold significant share in terms of production as well as consumption in the global electrode paste market. Latin America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The region is expected to be a low volume high growth region. Eastern Europe is also projected to hold significant share in the global electrode paste. Russia and Ukraine are the major producers of ferro alloys globally. Regions such as Middle East and Africa majorly South Africa are projected to witness significant demand for electrode paste in the forthcoming years. North America and Western Europe are expected to hold noteworthy share over the forecast period.

Global Electrode Paste Market Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global electrode paste market are: