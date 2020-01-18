Demand for Automotive Telematics Market to Witness Rapid Surge During the Period 2018 – 2026

Persistence Market Research has rolled out a new market research report on “Automotive Telematics Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026”, which examines the automotive telematics market and offers critical insights for the next eight years. Based on the findings specified in the report, the market is expected to witness an increase in the number of safety and security regulations for vehicles and increase in wireless technology for necessary vehicle operations such as door locking or unlocking, start or stop, tire pressure, wear and tear of vehicle components, location and others.

The estimated value of the global automotive telematics market in 2018 is US$ 42,624 Mn, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% to reach US$ 81,100 Mn by the end of 2026. The APAC automotive telematics market is projected to be valued at 12,199 Mn, accounting for a 28.6% value share in 2018. By 2026, this value is projected to reach US$ 25,921 Mn, i.e. a 32.0% value share, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.9%.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3318

Global and APAC Automotive Telematics Market Dynamics

Increasing government initiatives towards vehicle safety and security are projected to boost up the APAC automotive telematics market. For instance, the Government of China made the installation of satellite positioning and telematics systems in commercial vehicles compulsory in 2016, the Government of India has allotted US$ 2.4 Bn for improving security networks in selected cities. Furthermore, increasing mobile phone penetration in telecom is also promising factor expected to enrich the APAC automotive telematics market during the forecast period. For example, smartphone penetration in Australia was 70 – 80% in 2016, and by 2020, smartphone penetration in China, South Korea and Japan is expected to be more than 50%. Moreover, increasing transportation and logistics activities are also projected to foster the APAC automotive telematics market. The transportation and logistics market in Asia Pacific is pegged to grow annually by 7.6% and reach US$ 4.09 Tn by 2018 end, which is translating to an increase in the sales of fleet management systems.

On the flip side, lack of awareness regarding wireless technology and heterogeneous language and culture are projected to hinder the growth of the APAC automotive telematics market. In Asia, multiple languages are used, very unlike the United States where English is the default language. Automotive telematics service providers need to integrate product/content localization as well as customized user interface design to accommodate the diversity in language and culture in Asia.

Global and APAC Automotive Telematics Market Forecast

From a regional perspective, Europe is projected to dominate the global automotive telematics market. In 2018, the estimated value for Europe is US$ 14,555 Mn, i.e. a 34.1% value share. By 2020, this value is projected to reach US$ 27,554 Mn, i.e. a 34.0% value share. North America is projected to be the second largest market for automotive telematics, owing to the increasing penetration of telecom services such as car connecting technology during the forecast period. The APAC region is projected to grow with a remarkable growth rate in the global automotive telematics market, owing to the increasing production of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles over the stipulated time period.

By vehicle type, the passenger segment is projected to dominate the automotive telematics market, owing to the increasing demand, coupled with government initiatives, particularly for vehicle safety and security. The passenger vehicle segment is projected to be valued at US$ 10,608 Mn and account for an 87.0% value share in the APAC automotive telematics market by 2018 end. By 2026, this value is projected to reach US$ 22,118 Mn and account for an 85.3% value share.

By technology type, the embedded segment is projected to dominate the APAC automotive telematics market, owing to the increasing number of vehicle safety regulations in the region. The embedded segment is projected to be valued at US$ 9,392 Mn and account for a 77.0% value share in the APAC automotive telematics market by 2018 end. By 2026, it is projected to reach US$ 20,800 Mn, accounting for an 80.2% value share with a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Among sales channel segments, the OEM segment is projected to dominate the APAC automotive telematics market, owing to the implication of government rules and norms for the installation of telematics devices in vehicles. The OEM segment is projected to be valued at US$ 9,309 Mn, accounting for a 76.3% value share of the APAC automotive telematics market by 2018 end. By 2026, this value is projected to reach US$ 20,573 Mn with a CAGR of 10.4%.

Among end use segments, the safety and security segment is projected to dominate the APAC automotive telematics market during the forecast period. It is projected to be valued at US$ 3,511 Mn by 2018 end, accounting for a 28.8% value share of the APAC automotive telematics market. By 2026, this value is projected to reach US$ 7,569 Mn, accounting for a 29.2% value share with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

China is projected to dominate the APAC automotive telematics market, owing to the increasing penetration of advanced technologies such as car connected technologies, automatic tire pressure measuring technologies and internet of technologies (IOT) for vehicles. In terms of value, China is projected to be valued at US$ 5,531 Mn, i.e. a 45.3% value share, in the APAC automotive telematics market by 2018 end. By 2026, this value is projected to reach US$ 11,457 Mn, i.e. a 44.2% value share, with a CAGR of 9.5%.

In the ASEAN automotive telematics market, Thailand is projected to account for a 47.8% value share, valued at US$ 205 Mn in 2018. By 2026, this value is projected to reach US$ 753 Mn, i.e. a 45.4% value share, with a CAGR of 17.7%.

Global and APAC Automotive Telematics Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players involved in the manufacture of automotive telematics, which have been included in the study are Trimble Inc., Visteon Corporation, Airbiquity Inc., Aplicom Oy, Scorpion Automotive Ltd, iTriangle Infotech Pvt Ltd., Shenzhen Concox Information & Technology Co., Ltd., Minda Corporation Limited, idem telematics GmbH, Road Track, ACTIA Group, Lavinta Buana Sakti, Microlise Limited, BOX Telematics and Redtail Telematics Corporation.

Visit For [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3318