Delta-sigma Modulator Market Status, Trends, Size, Inventor, Cost, Profit, Segmentation | Industry Analysis Forecast Report

In today’s world, increasing usage of consumer electronic devices by people in daily activities including travel, communication, and entertainment results into the surge in of microcontroller devices market. DS modulation is a method for encoding analog signals into digital signals as found in an analog-to-digital converter (ADC). A delta-sigma modulator also known as delta sigma converter, consists of modular in connection with a decimation filter and is regarded as one of the most credited forms of conversion in the data. It is used to convert high bit-count, low-frequency digital signals into lower bit-count, and higher-frequency digital signals which is a part of process to convert digital signals into analog in a digital-to-analog converter (DAC). It primarily aims at achieving higher transmission efficiency in ADCs and DACs.

Factors such as rise in number of wireless devices and developments in the wireless infrastructure and surge in global mobile traffic data are the primary factors driving the growth of delta-sigma modulator market. Moreover, adoption of IoT devices and emergence of smart grid devices and applications is also resulting into the growth of delta-sigma modulator market.

In 2018, the global Delta-sigma Modulator market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Delta-sigma Modulator status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Delta-sigma Modulator development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated

Ozic

Qualcomm

Analog Devices

NXP Semiconductors

National Instruments

Infineon Technologies

Richtek Technology

Taiwan Semiconductor

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

External

Built-In

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Industrial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Delta-sigma Modulator Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 External

1.4.3 Built-In

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Delta-sigma Modulator Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Consumer Electronics

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 IT & Telecommunication

1.5.6 Industrial

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Delta-sigma Modulator Market Size

2.2 Delta-sigma Modulator Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Delta-sigma Modulator Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Delta-sigma Modulator Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Delta-sigma Modulator Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Delta-sigma Modulator Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Delta-sigma Modulator Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Delta-sigma Modulator Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Delta-sigma Modulator Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Delta-sigma Modulator Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Delta-sigma Modulator Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Texas Instruments

12.1.1 Texas Instruments Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Delta-sigma Modulator Introduction

12.1.4 Texas Instruments Revenue in Delta-sigma Modulator Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

12.2 Maxim Integrated

12.2.1 Maxim Integrated Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Delta-sigma Modulator Introduction

12.2.4 Maxim Integrated Revenue in Delta-sigma Modulator Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Maxim Integrated Recent Development

12.3 Ozic

12.3.1 Ozic Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Delta-sigma Modulator Introduction

12.3.4 Ozic Revenue in Delta-sigma Modulator Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Ozic Recent Development

12.4 Qualcomm

12.4.1 Qualcomm Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Delta-sigma Modulator Introduction

12.4.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Delta-sigma Modulator Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

12.5 Analog Devices

12.5.1 Analog Devices Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Delta-sigma Modulator Introduction

Continued…….

