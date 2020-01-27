Delta-sigma Modulator Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2017-2025

The study of the Delta-sigma Modulator Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025 provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term.

The global delta-sigma modulator market is progressing at an exceptional pace over the past few years. The excessive use of electronic devices for travel, communication, and entertainment has surged the demand for microcontroller devices.

Delta-sigma modulation involves encoding analog signals into digital signals in an analog-to-digital converter. Delta-sigma modulator, which is also known as delta sigma converter converts low-frequency high bit-count digital signals into high frequency low bit-count one. The process is part of the process of conversion of digital signals into analog signals in a digital-to-analog converter. Delta-sigma modulation is use to achieve higher transmission efficiencies in digital-to-analog and analog-to-digital converters.

Delta-sigma modulators offer a number of advantages. They help to reduce the analog signals in the analog circuitry of the converter, along with additional advantage of high speed analog circuits. Delta-sigma modulators also help to reduce sampling rate as it is usually observed that modulator samples are oversampled.

The global delta-sigma modulator market is segmented on the basis of application and region. By application, the key segments of the delta-sigma modulator market are automotive, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, and others.

North America is a key market for delta-sigma modulators. The region is expected to hold its supremacy in the years ahead as well. The faster adoption of technologies makes North America a key region for delta-sigma modulators. Asia Pacific holds substantial share in the overall delta-sigma modulator market. This is mainly because of presence of large semiconductor manufacturing companies in the region.

Delta-sigma Modulator Market: Introduction

Delta-sigma Modulator Market: Drivers and Restraints

Factors such as rise in number of wireless devices and developments in the wireless infrastructure and surge in global mobile traffic data are the primary factors driving the growth of delta-sigma modulator market. Moreover, adoption of IoT devices and emergence of smart grid devices and applications is also resulting into the growth of delta-sigma modulator market.

However, presence of many players resulting and price war resulting affecting performance parameters are some factors causing a hindrance in the growth of delta-sigma modulator market.

Delta-sigma Modulator Market: Segmentation

Delta-sigma Modulator market can be segmented on the basis of application and region wise. On the basis of application the market is further segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, industrial and others. Region wise, delta-sigma modulator market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Middle East & Africa.

Delta-sigma Modulator Market: Regional Overview

Delta-sigma Modulator Market: Key Players

Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, Ozic, Qualcomm Inc., Analog Devices Inc., NXP Semiconductors, National Instruments, Infineon Technologies AG, Richtek Technology Corporation and Taiwan Semiconductor are some of the key players in Delta-sigma Modulator market.

