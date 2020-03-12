Delivery Robots Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis

The Global Delivery Robots market is expected to reach $ 31.37 million by 2023 and grow at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period

The Delivery Robots make use of artificial Intelligence and robotics for automated delivery of couriers. These delivery robots market make use of various technologies and systems such as ultrasonic sensors, cameras, radar, Lidars, GPS and others. The Delivery Robots Market help enterprises to save money and create new opportunities for moving goods the last mile to consumers. The technology is still new but is evolving at a very high speed. The technology is advancing from investments and research in autonomous cars, this decreases the development effort for road-based delivery bots. Organizations such as Amazon, DHL, and UPS, as well as logistics and supply chain management companies, have been testing with robots and drones to carry and deliver parcels. The market is increasing at a high pace due to the desire to move goods and parcels quickly and efficiently, particularly when delivering to the last mile. The companies such as Nuro and Box Bot Inc. produce road-driving delivery robots; while companies like Aitonomi, Starship, Dispatch, Robby Technologies Inc. and Marble produce smaller sidewalk-based robots. The driving forces are less delivery costs as well as time in last mile deliveries. There is lot of growth the venture funding as well as many mergers and acquisition opportunities in this market for technological advancement. The safety concerns for pedestrians on sidewalks are raising concerns on the use of these robots. The companies are working on creating more technologically advanced robots for the same.

The Semi-Autonomous Type of Delivery Robots market has a higher share in the current market. This type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the estimated period. The Fully Autonomous Type has a slow adoption rate at present, but with more advancement in technology the market share of this type is expected to increase in the future. The market size of delivery robots with more than 50kg load carrying capacity is expected to have the largest market size at present as well as in the future.

Apart from North America, various companies in developed countries in Europe have started making use of delivery robots. In APAC, countries like Japan, China and Australia the delivery robots are in testing phase and the market size is expected to grow in the near future.

Key Players

The key players in the Delivery Robots market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are—Amazon Robotics (US), Robby Technologies (US), Robomart (US), Boston Dynamics (US), Eliport (Spain), Starship Technologies (US), Panasonic (Japan), Jd. Com (China), Nuro (US), Savioke (US), Marble (US), Dispatch (US), Piaggio Fast Forward (US), Teleretail (US) and BoxBot (US).

Segmentation

The Global Delivery Robots market is segmented into Component, Load Carrying Capacity, Type, Vertical and Region.

By Component, the Global Delivery Robots market is segmented into Hardware, Software and Services.

By Load Carrying Capacity, the Global Delivery Robots market is segmented into Up to 10kg, 10.01-50kg, and More Than 50kg.

By Type, the Global Delivery Robots market is segmented into Fully Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous.

By vertical, the Global Delivery Robots market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Retail & Ecommerce, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Postal and Others.

By region, the Delivery Robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional analysis

The Global market for Delivery Robots market is estimated to grow from $ 13.96 million at a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of Delivery Robots market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

Among the regions mentioned, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The market size of Europe is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the estimated duration, followed by APAC. Various startups are being setup in these regions and are giving a boost to the market share.

