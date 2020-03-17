Delirium Market Trends, Applications and Types, Forecast To 2023

Delirium is a neurological (nervous system) condition and is a serious disturbance in mental abilities that causes mental confusion and emotional disruption. Delirium can be caused due to various factors such as older age, exposure to certain medications, alcohol abuse, surgery or other medical procedures, factors such as exposure to toxic or infectious agents, physical trauma, diet, and behavioral and occupational factors. The Global Delirium Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global delirium market owing to the increasing aging population and increasing rate of neurological conditions. Additionally, the increasing government initiatives and awareness programs are likely to enhance the growth of delirium in the North American region. Similarly, increasing government healthcare costs, along with the increasing awareness among population regarding mental health is expected to drive the growth of the delirium market in North America. For instance, iDelirium, a federation of 3 delirium societies (American Delirium Society, European Delirium Society, and Australasian Delirium Association) has launched various awareness programs across the country to spread awareness regarding delirium and its effects.

Europe accounts for the second largest market due to increasing aging mass and increasing neurological disorders. Additionally, the improving government funding and increasing healthcare infrastructure along with the increasing demand for technologically advanced treatment are driving the growth of delirium market in Europe. For instance, Eurostat estimated that over 19.2% of the population in Europe was aged 65 and above. This rising older population is likely to drive the growth of the delirium market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for delirium whose growth is attributed to the increasing population which in turn increases the overall patient population and rising population affected by post-surgical disorders. India and China are the primary contributors to the market growth due to the rising demand for advanced and newer treatments and rising development of healthcare infrastructure in these regions.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa is expected to witness a restricted growth due to limited access and affordability of the healthcare system and lack of awareness among individuals. In the Middle East, the growth of the market is driven by the growing awareness regarding neurological disorders and expanding healthcare scenario.

Segmentation

The global delirium market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, diagnosis, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into hyperactive, hypoactive, and mixed.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into laboratory tests, imaging tests, and physical examination. On the basis of laboratory tests, it is further sub-segmented into blood tests and urine tests. On the basis of imaging tests, it is further sub-segmented into brain-imaging tests.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into antipsychotics and supportive care. On the basis of treatment, antipsychotics is further sub-segmented into risperidone, olanzapine, and quetiapine.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into specialty centers, hospitals, and research centers.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the delirium market are Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH, Fraser Health, Gaia BioPharma Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Regenstrief Institute, Inc., and Air Liquide Sante International, among others.

