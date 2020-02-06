Dehydrated Seafood Market to Significant Growth Foreseen by 2016 to 2024

Dehydrated seafood is a result of dehydration which is the removal of water content from sea animal’s bodies by mechanical means. Removal of water content reduces muscle enzyme and microorganism activities in sea animal’s bodies which further helps in the preservation of seafood for longer periods of time. Dehydrated seafood does not require refrigeration for preservation at home or during consumption. It retains all the nutrients present in the fresh sea animals in concentrated forms, hence it is rich in nutrients such as vitamins, proteins, iron, and calcium. Growing demand for seafood with longer shelf life coupled with rising demand for seasonal seafood across the globe has played a major role in driving the market for dehydrated seafood across the globe. Another factor driving the dehydrated seafood market globally, is the use of dehydrated seafood as ingredients in food products. Health benefits pertaining to the consumption of dehydrated seafood also has fuelled the growth of the dehydrated seafood market across the globe.

Dehydrated seafood market can be segmented on the basis of technology, type, and region. On the basis of type, the dehydrated seafood market is segmented into spray dried, freeze dried, vacuum dried, sun dried, hot air dried, and others. Among the different technologies used for dehydrating seafood, the sun drying technology was the most commonly used technology closely followed by hot air drying technology. Further on the basis of type, the dehydrated seafood market is segmented into dehydrated crustaceans, dehydrated fish, dehydrated mollusks, and other dehydrated seafood. Major dehydrated fish include cod, haddock, sardines, trout, salmon, mackerel, scallops, octopus, squid, and shark fins among others.

Geographically, the global dehydrated seafood market can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and