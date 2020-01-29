Dehydrated Garlic Market Expected to Witness Unprecedented Growth In Coming Years

This report studies the global market size of Dehydrated Garlic in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Dehydrated Garlic in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Dehydrated Garlic market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Dehydrated garlic is garlic that has been dehydrated, it is made from assorted raw fresh garlic, after going through a various stage of dehydration, and then the garlic become dried and called as Dehydrated Garlic. It can be minced into smaller pieces that incorporate well into any dish and impart a garlic flavor without the texture. The granules also stand up well to high temperatures, and can be tossed onto vegetables prior to roasting without burning. 1/2 tsp dehydrated garlic is equivalent to about one clove.

China and India are the major raw garlic production regions, also the leading Dehydrated Garlic exporting countries. China takes about 85% of total global Dehydrated Garlic output, with only about 15% consumption share. North America and Europe are dominating the global Dehydrated Garlic consumption market, with about 32% and 20% market share in 2017.

Get free sample for more Professional & Technical industry insights at: https://www.qyresearchreports.com/sample/sample.php?rep_id=1916895&type=S

The price of Dehydrated Garlic is highly affected by the fresh Garlic price change, in 2013-2017, Dehydrated Garlic price shows an increasing trend, while it shows to go down recently, caused by last year’s large inventory surplus. The market is predicted to stay relatively stable in following few years.

There are tons of player in this industry, most of them are small players and the market is highly scattered. Leading players in the market are Henan Sunny Foods, LIMING Food, Hong Freezing & Storing Co., Ltd of Jinxiang County, Jinxiang Huihe, Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co.,Ltd, B.C. Foods (Shandong) Co., Ltd and etc. most of them are based in China. As technical barrier of Dehydrated Garlics processing is low, the market competition may become more intense in forecast period.

In 2017, the global Dehydrated Garlic market size was 630 million US$ and is forecast to 840 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dehydrated Garlic market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Dehydrated Garlic include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Dehydrated Garlic include

Garlico Industries Ltd.

V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd

Henan Sunny Foods

Oceanic Foods Limited

LIMING Food

Hong Freezing & Storing Co., Ltd of Jinxiang County

Jinxiang Huihe

Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co.,Ltd

B.C. Foods (Shandong) Co., Ltd

Handan Green and Healthy Dehydrated Vegetables Food Co.,Ltd

Market Size Split by Type

Dehydrated Garlic Flakes

Dried Garlic Granules

Dried Garlic Powder

Market Size Split by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use (Food Processing, restaurants and etc.)

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Read report overview at: https://www.qyresearchreports.com/report/global-dehydrated-garlic-market-insights-forecast-to-2025.htm

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Dehydrated Garlic market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Dehydrated Garlic market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Dehydrated Garlic manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dehydrated Garlic with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Dehydrated Garlic submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dehydrated Garlic are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Dehydrated Garlic market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.