Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetables Market to Expand At a Growth Rate Of 7.95% CAGR Owing To the Rising Prevalence of Hectic Lifestyle

Market Definition:

The market is expected to earn revenues worth USD 38.06 through the forecast period from 2018 to 2023 while achieving a CAGR of 7.95 percent approximately. The development of the market for dehydrated fruits & vegetables is accredited to several factors. Globally, the intake of functional beverages such as nutraceuticals has been growing at an escalated rate over the past few years. Mounting health concerns and changing lifestyle of consumers are the major factors accredited with the development of functional beverages, both in the advanced and emergent economies. Additionally, the growing demand for Superfruit powder is projected to positively influence the overall development of the dehydrated fruits & vegetable market. Superfruit juices are experiencing increased popularity among consumers currently. The demand and consumption of superfruit products has elevated due to diseases such as obesity, allergies, diabetes, and other chronic diseases which have intensified significantly in the last few years and have thus played a major role in enforcing the consumer’s sense of health consciousness. Apart from that, the rising use of Superfruit powders as an ingredient in foods, beverages, and pharmaceutical products is also boosting the market’s growth.

Market Scenario and Growth Factors:

Correspondingly, the demand of non-carbonated beverages is also intensifying gradually among consumers who favor buying naturally flavored beverages derived from fresh fruits and vegetables as they are rich in anti-oxidants which is estimated to additionally drive the development of dehydrated fruits & vegetables market in the coming future. Moreover, escalating disposable incomes of the consumers together with the rising urban middle class population is estimated to power the sales of ready to eat food products which is thought to be one of the key factors for the intensifying growth of dehydrated fruits & vegetables in the emergent economies.

The Market is on track to achieve a 7.95% CAGR in the forecast period. The demand for dehydrated fruits and vegetables is developing gradually as consumers become more accepting of convenient food options. Market reports linked with the food, beverage, and nutrition industry have been presented by Market Research Future which produces reports on other industry verticals that summaries the recent market outlooks. Apart from the noticeable benefit of dehydrated fruits and vegetables in terms of longer shelf life, the nutritional benefits offered by the products are increasing the consumer base for the market. Moreover, the availability of seasonal fruits in dehydrated forms is further reinforcing the market’s growth. The rise in health awareness and development of a nutrition-conscious diet pattern is expected to broaden the scope of development of the market in the forecast period.

Food dehydration is among the earliest form of food preservation which involved carrying out the process with excessive use of salt while the fruits or vegetable dried out on a hot surface. As food dehydration removes the water content of the food items almost completely, it greatly enhances the shelf life of the products. The food also becomes significantly impervious to damage caused by bacteria, mold, etc. Food dehydrators are more commonly used in recent times to carry out the process of dehydration of fruits and vegetables. As the fruits & vegetables after dehydration become lighter and smaller due to the elimination of moisture they can be packaged and transported easily.

Leading Key Players:

The prominent contenders shaping the dehydrated fruits and vegetables market are Baobab Foods, LLC (U.S.), Paradise Fruits Solutions Gmbh & Co. (Germany), Activz LLC (U.S.), NutraDry (Australia), Saipro Biotech Private Limited (India), Milne MicroDried (U.S), Herbafood Ingredients GmbH (Germany), FutureCeuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Kanegrade Limited (U.K), DMH Ingredients (U.S.).

Competitive Dashboard:

The development patterns are modified in tandem to the customer penchant to realize the maximum growth, and in the long run, viability. The market has prominently nullified the market trials and thus is encouraging a boost in the number of companies in the market. The market is at the topmost production level and will be able to make better worth for the businesses in the market and its shareholders. The ability to utilize the economies of scale is proving to be positive for the market’s complete growth. The diversification of the product variety in the market is raising the prospects for the advancement of the market. The organization inclination in the market is reinforcing the level of expansion that can be achieved in the current market scenario.

Industry Updates:

Jan 2018 buenOH! has launched a new product line that resulted from a collaboration between Unica Fresh and Wild Pilot. The new products aimed at the healthy and convenient snacks segment comprise of crispy dehydrated apple, pineapple, and pepper snacks, without additives, added sugar, preservatives, lyophilisation, frying, and are thus, fat-free. The product is currently being marketed through retailers and specialized stores in Europe, Spain, Asia and North America.

Segmental Analysis:

The market segmentation on the basis of form comprises of powder, granules, and others. The regions covered in this market are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and the rest of the world.

The Dehydrated Fruits & Vegetable Market is segmented on the basis of type, region, and form. On the basis of type, the market is segmented int fruits & vegetables. The fruits segment is further segmented into apricots, bananas, pineapple, apples, cherries, and others. The vegetable segment of the market consists of onions, garlic, tomato, mushrooms, and others.

Research Methodology:

Market Research Future (MRFR) employs rigorous analytical methods combined with cutting-edge tools for delivering actionable insights. The projections are supported by statistically sound data sourced from an exclusive combination of primary and secondary research which includes in-person interviews with esteemed industry opinion holders, SEC filings, whitepaper references, paid database services, and, financial reports published by key players among others. Fail-safe scientific approaches are engaged for providing informative and critical market foresight, which enables our clients to identify opportunities and areas of concern. Emphasis is on delivering accurate and reliable statistical observations which assists the report users in devising impactful and intelligent growth strategies. Top-down and bottom-up approaches are employed to validate the accuracy of market size and revenue estimation. A multi-layer verification process ensures the forecast and analysis consistency, which reaffirms the quality of the market intelligence delivered through our reports.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The Regional Analysis of the Dehydrated Fruits and Vegetables Market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North American region is projected to hold a lead market portion through the forecast period. The use of dehydrated fruits & vegetables is expected to find massive opportunity in the nutraceuticals products because of the high consumption of nutraceuticals product in the North American region which in turn is projected to intensify the sales of dehydrated fruits & vegetables. Likewise, the mounting consumer predisposition towards packaged food products is beneficially impacting the growth of dehydrated fruits & vegetables market and will continue to do so in the upcoming years. Though, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at an augmented growth rate during the forecast period.

Other Description

