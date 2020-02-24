Degaussing System Market 2019: Industry Size, Segments Overview, Business outlook, Trends, Global Forecast 2023

Degaussing System Market Scenario:

Degaussing System Market: Information by Solution (Degaussing, Ranging, and Deperming), by Vessel Type (Small Vessel, Medium Vessel, and Large Vessel), by End User (OEM, Aftermarket, and Services) and by Region — Global Forecast till 2023

Degaussing Systems prevent generation of magnetic disturbances which assist in reducing the ship’s effect on earth’s magnetic field. Additionally, these systems provide precise current control, overheating protection and LED status indicators which enable users to experience enhanced efficiency and safety.

Factors such as growing demand degaussing systems in naval warfare and development of advanced degaussing systems are bolstering the market growth. Additionally, factors such as increasing military expenditure by developed economies is also bolstering the market growth. However, unavailability of skilled professionals and high costs associated with installation and calibration services are expected to hamper the market growth.

The global degaussing system market is estimated to register a CAGR of nearly 2.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Degaussing System Market Segmentation:

Based on solution, the degaussing segment accounted for the largest market share as they offer enhanced signature control, magnetic maps, and assist in fault managements. Based vessel type, medium vessels such as submarines, destroyers and corvettes accounted for the largest market share owing to increasing adoption of medium vessels by the navy of various countries. Based on end user, OEM accounted for the largest market share. Factors such as advanced degaussing systems with functionalities such as sensor measurements, automatic control, and LED status indicators among others provided by OEMs is driving the market growth.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share during the review period. Presence of prominent players such as L3 Technologies, Inc., and American Superconductor among others is driving the market growth. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing defense expenditure by developing economies such as China and India. Additionally, technological advancements and growing demand for advanced degaussing systems are driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Degaussing System Market Key Players:

The key players in the global degaussing system market are L3 Technologies, Inc. (US), American Superconductor (US), Polyamp AB (Sweden), LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED (India), Wärtsilä (Finland), Ultra Electronics (UK), Groupe Gorgé (France), IFEN SpA (Spain), STL Systems AG (Switzerland) and Surma Ltd (Finland).

