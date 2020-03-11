Deflectable Catheters Market Overview 2017-2027 | Apollo Medical Extrusion, Technologies, Oscor Inc, Hansen Medical, Biocardia, Inc., and Bendit Technologies Ltd.

Deflectable catheters are steerable catheters delivery systems that provide assistance to guide catheters, therapeutic devices, stent delivery systems, or other delivery systems into the target location, and are used in navigation of defective or stressed anatomy. Deflectable catheters are widely adopted in applications such as ultrasound imaging, general imaging, electrophysiology therapy, site-specific radiation, mitral valve repair, stent delivery systems, and steerable balloon systems. Deflectable catheters are used to access anatomical structures during diagnosis and treatment, biopsy, and others procedures. Deflectable catheters are available in many conformations such as uni-directional, bi-directional, multi-directional deflectable catheters. Uni-directional deflectable catheters are equipped with a tip at the top that can be pulled into a defined curve.

This is done by using a wire attached to the tip. Uni-directional deflectable catheters are adopted in applications where a high degree of angulated turn is required. Bi-directional deflectable catheters are equipped with a tip that can be pulled into two opposite positions and are adopted in applications which requires controlled movement and placement of distal tip, example includes electrophysiology mapping and ablation catheters. 4-way deflectable catheters can be pulled in four directions, and are adopted in the application which requires images from different angles, examples include ultrasound mapping systems. Omnidirectional deflectable catheters are 4-way catheters which are guided by robotic systems, and are adopted in variety of application and offers physician low probability of radiation exposure.

Deflectable Catheters Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growth of the global deflectable catheters market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence and incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders and cancer. Deflectable catheters are adopted in almost every minimally invasive diagnosis and treatment and its increasing demand, is triggering the growth of deflectable catheters market. Deflectable catheters are adopted in procedures such as ablation and mapping and increasing procedure numbers is also driving the market growth of deflectable catheters. However, factors such as high cost of equipment and complex regulatory framework are the major obstacles in the market growth of deflectable catheters. Safety issues, adverse events and product recall can also result in hampering the growth of deflectable catheters.

Deflectable Catheters Market: Segmentation

The global deflectable catheters market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, and region.

On the basis of product type, global deflectable catheters market can be segmented as:

Uni-Directional Deflectable Catheters

Bi-Directional Deflectable Catheters

4-Way Deflectable Catheters

Multi-Directional Deflectable Catheters

On the basis of end user, global deflectable catheters market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

On the basis of region, global deflectable catheters market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Deflectable Catheters Market: Overview

Deflectable catheters provide ease accessibility of movement in tortuous anatomy and are adopted in the variety of applications. Since its introduction, various technological advances have been made by manufacturers in driving the growth of the deflectable catheters. External factors such as increasing use of e-commerce and logistics services in developing and under developing economies are also gardening the market growth of deflectable catheters.

Deflectable Catheters Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, deflectable catheters market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of deflectable catheters in the global market, followed by Western Europe, owing to the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and surging research and development activities. In addition to that, rising funding by both government and private sectors are also gardening the growth of deflectable catheters market. Deflectable catheters market in Asia- Pacific region and Japan are anticipated to grow at a higher rate owing to the presence of large consumer base and increasing support such as funding and grants from the government sector. However, the market for deflectable catheters in regions such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, and Middle East and Africa are estimated to show a stagnant growth over the forecast period.

Deflectable Catheters Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global deflectable catheters market are Medtronic plc, Duke Extrusion, Biomerics, Creganna Medical, Teleflex Medical OEM, Apollo Medical Extrusion, Technologies, Oscor Inc, Hansen Medical, Biocardia, Inc., and Bendit Technologies Ltd. The market of deflectable catheters has witnessed consolidation among the key players such as collaboration, partnership, patent transfer, increasing research and development activities, product introduction, mergers and acquisition, and joint ventures among the international as well as domestic players are the distinctive trend of competition in the deflectable catheters market.