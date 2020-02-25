Defibrillators Pads Market Robust Expansion by Top Key Manufactures, Demand and Supply to 2023

Market Scenario:

The defibrillators pads market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Defibrillation is a procedure that involves the delivery of an electric shock to the heart which causes depolarization of the heart muscles and re-establishes normal conduction of the heart’s electrical impulse. To increase the efficacy of automated defibrillator, pads are attached to them which directly touches victim’s chest and delivers a shock to them. The gel present in the pads acts as a bonding agent and helps the AED pads to adhere firmly to the victim’s skin thus, increasing its efficacy.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6098

The global defibrillators pads market is majorly driven by the increasing number technical advanced devices, increasing number of regulatory approvals, rising geriatric population, abuse of alcohol, the high prevalence of cardiac diseases such as ventricular fibrillation, ventricular tachycardia, and cardiac arrhythmias, and growing penetration of key market players. Furthermore, the increasing awareness of healthcare, favorable reimbursement policies, increasing innovations in research and development of medical devices, as well as rising average income of individuals are fueling the market growth. However, factors such as high cost of defibrillators pads and complicated and costly surgical procedures involved in implantation defibrillators are likely to hamper the growth of the market. Lack of proper healthcare infrastructure, as well as awareness regarding diseases such as cardiac arrhythmia and tachycardia in middle-income countries, are major challenges to the market growth.

Key Players:

Medtronic

Cardiac Science Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Stryker Corporation Biotronik SE & Co. KG.

Defibtech, LLC.

Mindray Medical

Nihon Koden Corporation

Cardinal Health

Market Segmentation:

The global defibrillators pads market is segmented on the basis of product, age group, distribution channel, and end-user. According to products, the market is segmented into manual external, manual internal, automatic external, and others

Considering the age group, the market is segmented into pediatric defibrillator pads and adult defibrillator pads.

According to the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online pharmacy, retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and others.

On account of end-user, the market is segmented into pre-hospital services, hospitals & clinics, alternate care facilities, public access market, and home healthcare services market.

Based on region the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Americas region is segmented into North America and South America. Similarly, Europe is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

Regional Analysis:

Americas is the global leader for defibrillators pads market owing to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among adults and older population and rising more elderly population which increases the vulnerability to hypertension and obesity issues which are indirect causes of heart disease. Additionally, factors such as increasing government initiatives and funding for research, development in advanced medical treatment options, and rising demand for technologically advanced treatment are likely to enhance the growth of defibrillators pads market in the American region. For instance, according to American Heart Association, in 2014, around 31% of the deaths in the U.S. were due to cardiovascular disorders. Similarly, according to stats presented in reports published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the most common cause of death and accounted for the death of about 366,000 people in 2015. This growing rate of cardiovascular disorders is expected to have a direct effect on the growth of the defibrillators pads market as it finds whole and sole application in cardiovascular disorders.

Europe is the second largest market and holds a healthy share in the global defibrillators pads market. The European market is expected to grow at a sturdy growth rate during the forecast period due to major driving factors like availability of advanced treatment facilities, increasing healthcare expenditure along with growing need for better healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives of healthcare reform. For instance, according to 2017 statistics presented by the European Society of Cardiology, there were more than 6 million reported new cases of cardiovascular diseases in the European Union and more than 11 million in Europe as a whole. Additionally, every year 15% of deaths in Europe occur due to cardiovascular diseases. Hence cardiovascular disease being one of the major concern in Europe contributes significantly to the market growth of this region. Additionally, Europe spent around 210 Euros in 2015 for treatment of cardiovascular disorders. This rising healthcare expenditure due to cardiovascular disorders is expected to have a positive impact on the defibrillators pads market. Developed countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. are making it compulsory for certain sports arenas, schools, government facilities, and institutes to store and maintain Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), as unavailability of defibrillators is the most common cause of sudden cardiac arrest.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market. According to report published by the United Nations in 2015; between 2015 and 2030, the number of older persons aged 60 years or over in the world is predicted to grow by 56 %, out of which 66% of the older population would reside in Asia-Pacific regions. This makes the region prone to metabolic disorders that would further aid the chances of cardiovascular diseases. Owing to the huge patient pool, a faster adaptation of healthcare technology, government initiatives to increase the healthcare quality, favorable insurance and reimbursement policies, and key players such as Boston Scientific Corporation and Medtronic have been setting up their regional headquarters and manufacturing plants in Singapore, China, Japan, Korea, and Australia. This is accelerating the growth of the defibrillators pads market. Moreover, raising adaption of western culture has led to increasing sedentary lifestyle due to work culture, addiction to alcohol and smoking, consumption of fast foods which are the indirect causes of cardiovascular diseases and rise in the standard of living in the region also contributes to defibrillators pads market growth. However, on the other hand, factor such as lack of skilled healthcare professionals may slow down the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Global Burden of Disease Report in 2016, heart diseases is expected to lead to 1.7 million deaths in India. This rising prevalence of heart diseases is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to show the least growth in the market due to some major factors such as lack of awareness, limited access and availability of treatment facilities. In the Middle East, United Arab Emirates is the largest market share owing to the development of healthcare industry and rising availability of specialty care centers.

Browse Complete 84 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with Respective Tables and Figures at @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/defibrillators-pads-market-6098

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.3 Research Objective

1.4 Assumptions & Limitations

1.5 Market Structure:

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

3.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

4.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Customer

4.1.3 Intensity Of Competitor’s

4.1.4 Threat Of New Entrants

…TOC Continued!

Send an Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6098

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]