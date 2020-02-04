DEFIBRILLATORS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

Latest Report on Defibrillators Market Global Analysis & 2022 Forecast Research Study

Market Insights:

The Global defibrillators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2017-2022. Defibrillation is the treatment of chronic cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac dysrhythmias, such as non-perfusing ventricular tachycardia (VT) and ventricular fibrillation (VF) through a device called defibrillators. The defibrillators is an electrical device that delivers a dose of electric current to the heart, This depolarizes a critical mass of the heart muscle, terminates the dysrhythmia, and allows normal sinus rhythm to be re-established by the body’s natural pacemaker. Global defibrillators market is growing at a very fast pace owing to rising cardiovascular diseases, this is one of the most important factor in the growth of the market. Apart from that increase in number of geriatric population, technological advancement in defibrillators, increasing investment by major players, and high present of unmet medical needs and so on are boosting the global defibrillators market in the forecasted time period. On the other hand preference of drugs over defibrillators, strict FDA regulations and low awareness regarding defibrillators in underdeveloped market is restraining the global defibrillators market. On the other hand development of new MRI labelled devices and growing healthcare expenditure in APAC region may acts as an opportunity in the growth of the market.

Geographical Insights

Geographically market has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is one the major market for defibrillators in the forecasted time period, owing to increased awareness about public access defibrillator, increased procedure volumes resulting from rapidly aging population, the increased adoption of advanced defibrillators increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) in this region. Apart from that, improvement in healthcare expenditure further fuels the sale of home care defibrillators such as automated external defibrillator (AEDs) and wearable external defibrillators. Decrease in the cost of AEDs due to increasing competitions amongst major players is also helps this region to grow. Though, Asia pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth in this region. Japan is the major country in this region, contributes solely for the AEDs market share. This is a result of awareness about the early prevention of sudden cardiac arrest. Too, increasing expenditures and improving healthcare infrastructures in the emerging markets mainly India and China to overcome the unmet medical needs in these countries have strengthened the market growth. Technological advancements for cost-effective devices in these nations offer a lucrative opportunity for the growth of defibrillator market.

Competitive Insights:

The Key Players in the Global defibrillators market Include St. Jude Medical, Bexen Cardio, Biotronik Se & Co. Kg, Boston Scientific, Cardiac Science Corporation, Cardioline Spa, Defibtech, Llc, Ge Healthcare, Heartsine Technologies, Inc., Livanova Plc, Medtronic, Mindray Medical, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Phillips Healthcare, Physio Control Inc., Primedic, Schiller Ag, Sorin Group, Stryker Inc., Zoll Medical Corporation and so on Partnership, R&D, M&A, Product Launch Are The Key Strategy Adopted In The Global defibrillators market.

Market Segmentation:

Global defibrillators market is segmented on the basis of Types, end users and regional outlook.

1. Global Defibrillators Market Research and Analysis, By Types

2. Global Defibrillators Market Research and Analysis, By End Users

3. Global defibrillators market Research and Analysis, By Region

OMR Report covers:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global defibrillators market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global defibrillators market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global defibrillators market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Some points from table of content:

REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

1.2.4. EXCEPTIONS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATION

2.3.1.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.1.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.1.3. CHINA

2.3.1.4. INDIA

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. INCREASING NUMBER OF AGED POPULATION

3.1.2. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT IN DEFIBRILLATOR

3.1.3. INCREASING INVESTMENT BY MAJOR PRIVATE PLAYERS

3.1.4. RISING PREVALENCE OF CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES

3.2. RESTRAINT

3.2.1. PREFERENCE OF DRUGS OVER DEFIBRILLATORS

3.2.2. STRICT GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS SUCH AS BY FDA

3.2.3. LOW AWARENESS REGARDING DEFIBRILLATORS IN UNDERDEVELOPED MARKET

3.3. OPPORTUNITY

3.3.1. DEVELOPMENT OF NEW MRI LABELLED DEVICES

3.3.2. GROWING HEALTHCARE EXPENDITURE IN APAC REGION

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. DEFIBRILLATOR, BY TYPES

4.1.1. MANUAL EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATOR

4.1.2. AUTOMATED EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATOR

4.1.3. IMPLANTABLE CARDIOVERTER DEFIBRILLATOR

4.1.3.1. TRANSVENEOUS IMPLANTABLE CARDIOVERTER DEFIBRILLATOR (T-ICDS)

4.1.3.2. SUBCUTANEOUS IMPLANTABLE CARDIOVERTER DEFIBRILLATOR (S-ICDS)

4.1.4. WEARABLE CARDIOVERTER DEFIBRILLATOR

DEFIBRILLATOR, BY COMPONENTS

4.1.5. CAPACITORS

4.1.6. INDUCTORS

4.1.7. POWER SUPPLY

4.2. DEFIBRILLATOR, BY END USERS

4.2.1. HOSPITALS

4.2.2. DIAGNOSTIC CENTERS

4.2.3. AMBULATORY SERVICE

4.2.4. HOMECARE

4.2.5. OTHERS

Continued…….

