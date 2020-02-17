Defense Tactical Radio 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.94% and Forecast to 2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global defense tactical radio market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Defense Tactical Radio Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• General Dynamics
• Harris
• Raytheon Company
• Rockwell Collins
• Thales Group
Other prominent vendors
• BAE Systems
• BARRETT Communications
• Cobham
• Codan Radio Communications
• Leonardo
• L3 Technologies
• Northrop Grumman
• Radmor
• Rohde & Schwarz INRADIOS
• Rolta India
Market driver
• Increasing demand for faster communication with soldiers on battlefield
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Susceptibility to hacking by enemies
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Development of radios with enhanced features
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Key procurement criteria
• Key takeaways
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Global defense tactical radio market: Segmentation by product – 2016
• Global defense tactical radio market: Segmentation by product – 2021
• Global defense tactical radio market segmentation by product 2016-2021
• Global portable and handheld radio market
• Global vehicle-mounted radio market
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – market size & forecast
• EMEA – market size & forecast
• APAC – market size & forecast
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
• Development of radios with enhanced features
• Focus on lightweight and small radio
• Advancements in cognitive radio technology
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive scenario
• List of vendors in global defense tactical radio market
• General Dynamics
• Harris
• Raytheon Company
• Rockwell Collins
• Thales Group
..…..Continued
