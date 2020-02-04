Defense Sector Fuels the Growth of Global Temperature Sensor Market

The global temperature sensor market is predicted to grow at a steep rate due to its rise in application in the semiconductor and chemical industries, research and development. Temperature sensor is found to be important as it alerts the end user while measuring heat. Temperature sensor are known to finds its usage in various industries such as manufacturing, electronics, and automotive industries. Temperature sensor is used to collect temperature and convert it to human understandable format.

Temperature sensing is known to be the most measurable and controllable factor while using any critical application. Temperature sensing has gained immense popularity due to rise in uptake of HVAC (heating, ventilating, and air conditioning) for industrial as well as domestic use. On the other hand, rise in uptake of wearable temperature sensor devices due to rise in awareness about health among consumer is providing a lucrative opportunity to the growth of the market.

The global temperature sensor market is predicted to rise at 4.6% CAGR during the assessed period, which is from 2016 to 2024. During these period the market to be worth US$6.6 bn by 2024 from US$4.6 bn in 2015. Top six players in the global temperature sensor market is accounted for holding 19% of share in market, thus indicating a clear picture of competitive and fragmented market. The major players are known to go in collaboration in order to expand their footprints in other regions.

Recently, with the technological advancement in smartphone industry, researchers from the Samsung Display UNIST Center in South Korea has featured temperature sensor in the finger print sensor in order to avoid forgery by artificial human. It is believed just to have unique finger print is not enough to protect your phone, the new finger print sensor accompanied with temperature sensor is focused at scanning one’s fingerprint as well the body temperature through its temperature sensor thus protecting the smartphone.

Some of the important factor impacting the growth of the market:-

The temperature sensor are generally found in two types. Contact and not-contact temperature sensor. Contact temperature are used while calculating the heat flow between the object, and the sensor is placed on direct contact with the body of the object. On the other hand non-contact thermometer sensor is used to measure the heat flow from a moving or unstable body through infrared radiation emitted from the object. These proves that the temperature sensor can measure almost all the devices. Non- contact temperature sensors are majorly used in the defense sector. However, contact type of temperature sensor is known to dominate the market due to its various application in the market.

Increase in need for electronic products has aided the global temperature market to grow significantly. Rise in use of resistance temperature detectors, infrared temperature detectors, and thermistors has helped to rise in demand for automotive and healthcare sector. North America holds a major share in the temperature sensor market due to its use in aerospace, defense, automotive vehicular, and chemical processing sectors. Increase in demand of temperature sensing market in North America is due to rising security towards security and surveillance accompanied with increasing macroeconomic government interventions. Rise in importance for advanced healthcare equipment has bolsters the growth of the market.