Defense Cyber Security Market Outlook 2019: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast -2025

Defense Cyber Security is the protection of computer systems from theft of or damage to internet, as well as from disruption or misdirection of the services they provide.
The growing advancements in information technology, upgradation of existing weapons with intelligence, surveillance, and increasing volume of classified data gathered from various systems have demanded the use of reliable and enhanced cyber security solutions for the defense industry. Further, with the increasing dependency of military organizations on the internet network, the frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks are on the rise.
In 2018, the global Defense Cyber Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Defense Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Defense Cyber Security development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Intel Security
Cisco Systems
Dell
Kaspersky
IBM
Check Point Software
Symantec
Verizon
Fortinet
FireEye
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Network
Cloud
Application
End-point
Wireless
Market segment by Application, split into
Threat Intelligence & Response Management
Identity & Access Management
Data Loss Prevention Management
Security and Vulnerability Management
Unified Threat Management
Enterprise Risk and Compliance
Managed Security
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Defense Cyber Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Defense Cyber Security development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
