Defatting Systems Market Precise Analysis and Forecast Assumptions till 2028

The constant surge in demand for animal protein has kept the meat market aloft. With this the demand for go-along products including defatting systems have also swelled. The developed countries already have a large market for defatting systems as they have been early adopters. Demand for defatting systems in the developing countries has been outpacing that of their developed counterparts as they have been spending more than before on meat products.

Defatting systems is used to remove fat from the meat as the demand for fat free meat has been increasing. Defatting systems is used for animals such as beef and pork. Meats contain amounts of protein, fat and water. Fat in animals is not only present in cells forming fatty or adipose tissues, but also in cells interspersed between muscle tissues. The dangers of diets high in fat have become more evident now a days as the meat consumer have become aware that high fat content can increase the incidence of coronary heart diseases and arteriosclerosis. This awareness has pronounced the demand for defatting systems among meat processors.

Skilled workers are required for using defatting systems, in order to make the process effective. The manual defatting process though have several drawbacks as they can alter the functionality of the meat or can affect the protein content. The price of processed meat through defatting systems increases the overall meat price.

There are basically three types of defatting systems, manual systems, combined defatting and derinding systems, and loin and bacon defatting systems. The demand for manual defatting systems has the highest demand in the market. The combined defatting and derinding systems and loin and bacon defatting systems have high demand in the developed countries, where the demand for beef and pork is high, as well as they also export meat products to other countries.

Most of the meat in several developing countries is purchased from unorganized shops without a brand tag. Meat consumers in the developing countries are less aware about the hazards of consuming meat fat. However, with the increase in per capita income and urbanization, the consumers have becoming more aware and are able to pay extra amount for processed meat. This has increased the demand for defatting systems in the developing countries, such as China and India. The surge in demand for meat products have also led to an increase in the number of slaughterhouses. This in turn has triggered the demand for defatting systems.

Besides, some of the countries also import meat and meat products. To highlight the healthy profile of their meat, the meat product exporters ensure that they purchase processed meat having desired amount of fat; this in turn has been increasing the demand for defatting systems.

There exists a low degree of competition in the defatting systems market, owing to low number of companies involved in the manufacturing of defatting systems. The key players in the defatting system market include MAJA-Maschinenfabrik, Mavitec, Holdijk Haamberg, and Bettcher Industries Inc. The competitors in the market have been focusing on making their defatting system’s versatility. The defatting systems offered by Maja have ergonomic foot pedal design, giving comfort to the operator. Its defatting system also has twin blade-holder that allows to remove the fat in any thickness apart from removing the rind. The defatting system of Weber Maschinenbau on the other hand have integrated crate shelf and two workflows.

