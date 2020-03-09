DEEP PACKET INSPECTION (DPI) MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Deep packet inspection can be defined as a solution that provides the ability for the users to look into the computer network packet past the basic header information. DPI intelligently determines the contents of a particular packet, and then records the particular information required for statistical purposes or performs an action on the packet.

Major factors driving the deep packet inspection market is the increasing mobile device penetration, adoption of high speed broadband services, rise in data generation, high demand for data security measures along with constant pressure for offering enhanced services on ISPs is projected to drive the DPI market.

The key players covered in this study

Alcatel-Lucent

Alot Communications

Bivio Networks

Blue Coat Systems

Citrix

Cisco Systems

Comverse

Ericsson

F5

Huawel Technologies

Ipoque

Juniper Networks

Mahindra Comviva

Nokia Networks

Procera Networks

Qosmos

Sandvine

Vedicis

Widicis

This report focuses on the global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Integrated DPI

Standalone DPI

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise

Government

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Integrated DPI

1.4.3 Standalone DPI

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Enterprise

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Size

2.2 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Alcatel-Lucent

12.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Introduction

12.1.4 Alcatel-Lucent Revenue in Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Alcatel-Lucent Recent Development

12.2 Alot Communications

12.2.1 Alot Communications Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Introduction

12.2.4 Alot Communications Revenue in Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Alot Communications Recent Development

12.3 Bivio Networks

12.3.1 Bivio Networks Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Introduction

12.3.4 Bivio Networks Revenue in Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Bivio Networks Recent Development

12.4 Blue Coat Systems

12.4.1 Blue Coat Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Introduction

12.4.4 Blue Coat Systems Revenue in Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Blue Coat Systems Recent Development

12.5 Citrix

12.5.1 Citrix Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Introduction

12.5.4 Citrix Revenue in Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Citrix Recent Development

12.6 Cisco Systems

12.6.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Introduction

12.6.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.7 Comverse

12.7.1 Comverse Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Introduction

12.7.4 Comverse Revenue in Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Comverse Recent Development

12.8 Ericsson

12.8.1 Ericsson Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Introduction

12.8.4 Ericsson Revenue in Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Ericsson Recent Development

12.9 F5

12.9.1 F5 Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Introduction

12.9.4 F5 Revenue in Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 F5 Recent Development

12.10 Huawel Technologies

12.10.1 Huawel Technologies Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Introduction

12.10.4 Huawel Technologies Revenue in Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Huawel Technologies Recent Development

12.11 Ipoque

12.12 Juniper Networks

12.13 Mahindra Comviva

12.14 Nokia Networks

12.15 Procera Networks

12.16 Qosmos

12.17 Sandvine

12.18 Vedicis

12.19 Widicis

Continued….

