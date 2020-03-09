DEEP PACKET INSPECTION (DPI) MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Deep packet inspection can be defined as a solution that provides the ability for the users to look into the computer network packet past the basic header information. DPI intelligently determines the contents of a particular packet, and then records the particular information required for statistical purposes or performs an action on the packet.
Major factors driving the deep packet inspection market is the increasing mobile device penetration, adoption of high speed broadband services, rise in data generation, high demand for data security measures along with constant pressure for offering enhanced services on ISPs is projected to drive the DPI market.
The key players covered in this study
Alcatel-Lucent
Alot Communications
Bivio Networks
Blue Coat Systems
Citrix
Cisco Systems
Comverse
Ericsson
F5
Huawel Technologies
Ipoque
Juniper Networks
Mahindra Comviva
Nokia Networks
Procera Networks
Qosmos
Sandvine
Vedicis
Widicis
This report focuses on the global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Integrated DPI
Standalone DPI
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprise
Government
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
