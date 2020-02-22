Decorative Film Market Status, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Type, Application and Forecast 2025

Decorative Film refers to the architectural window film. Decorative window films are installed on the inside surfaces of glass and resist scratches. They allow glass to serve as a barrier that maintains an open feeling without sacrificing confidentiality, privacy or visual separation.

Decorative Film industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the North America, Europe and APAC. Among them, North America production volume accounted for more than 40% of the total production volume of global Decorative Film in 2017. Eastman is the world leading manufacturer in global Decorative Film market with the market share of 10.55%, in terms of production, followed by 3M. Solar Gard-Saint Gobain and Madico.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Decorative Film raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Decorative Film.

According to this study, over the next five years the Decorative Film market will register a 1.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 700 million by 2024, from US$ 660 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Decorative Film business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Decorative Film market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Decorative Film value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Solar Control Window Film

Safety / Security Window Film

General Glass Film

Spectrally Selective Window Film

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial

Residential

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Eastman

3M

Solar Gard-Saint Gobain

Madico

Johnson

Hanita Coating

Haverkamp

Garware SunControl

Wintech

Erickson

KDX Optical Material

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Decorative Film consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Decorative Film market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Decorative Film manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Decorative Film with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

