Decorative Concrete Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Market Forecast to 2023

Global Decorative Concrete Market Information Report, By Type (Stamped Concrete, Stained Concrete, Concrete Dyes, Polishing Concrete and Others), By Application (Residential and Non-residential), End Use (Floors, Driveways, Walls, Patios, and others) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Global Decorative Market Likely to Grow at a Splendid 6.2% CAGR During 2017-2023

Market Analysis

Decorative concrete market is an extremely popular one as this is a widely used construction material across the globe. This is a regular concrete having extra touch of unique patterns, finishes or coloring. Commercial buildings like office buildings, hotels and malls invest a good share of revenue on this concrete for maintaining the aesthetics and visual stature of their advanced facilities. Some of the practical uses of decorative concrete include unlit roundabouts, cycle paths, pavements, walkways and garden paths. The developing construction sector all over the world is driving its market growth. Current rise in construction start-ups has led to an increase for decorative concrete. This concrete is highly lucrative for different reasons like skid resistance, improved indoor air quality and aesthetic enhancement. The rise in remodeling and renovation activities is another reason behind the market growth. The growth for the decorative concrete market can also be attributed to this construction material’s stain, abrasion and resilience resistance. Owing to its good strength, it is used in heavy foot traffic areas too. The global decorative market is likely to grow at a splendid 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation

In MFRF’s report, the global decorative concrete market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end use.

Based on type, it is segmented into polishing concrete, concrete dyes, stained concrete and stamped concrete. Amid these, the stamped concrete has the biggest market share. This is a constant concrete surface which has been stamped or molded to appear close to wood, stone, bricks and individual pavers. Its demand is on the rise because stamped concrete has higher strength and is easy to install.

Based on applications, the global decorative market is segmented into non-residential and residential. Of the two, the residential segment holds the biggest share. Owing to urbanization and increasing population, a shift has been noticed in the population under the urbanized areas particularly in the developing nations. It is this transition that has augmented the demand for residential complexes and homes. This is another reason behind the growth of the decorative concrete market. On the other hand, the non-residential segment is likely to grow at a whopping CAGR at the time of the forecast period. Moreover, more investment made in renovation projects and latest commercial constructions will boost up this sectors demand.

Based on end use, it is segmented into patios, walls, driveways and floors. Of all, the floor segment has the biggest market share and is likely to grow at a maximum CAGR at the time of the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global decorative concrete market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Of all these regions, Europe has the maximum market share and next follows North America and Asia Pacific. Rehabilitation and repair of the current infrastructure and increasing up gradation are the key drivers behind the growth of the decorative concrete market in Europe. In Europe, the UK and Germany are the key markets. The construction values in the UK both of private and public sectors is constantly increasing. The second biggest region in the market is North America and in North America, the biggest market is the US. It is the strong development in the United States’ residential and commercial structures that is likely to increase the demand for decorative concrete market here. It is Asia Pacific that is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period. The rising number of construction activities in India, Japan, Indonesia and China is the key factor that is increasing the market growth.

Key Players

Leading players in the decorative concrete market include Seacoast Concrete (US), Deco-Crete, LLC (US), Mcknight Custom Concrete Inc (US), PPG Industries Inc (US), BASF SE (Germany), Bomanite India (India), Boral Limited (Australia), LafargeHolcim Ltd (Switzerland), HeidelbergCement AG (Germany), and Sika AG (Switzerland).

Control flow concrete is a concrete category that has recently emerged for bridging the gap amid self-consolidating and conventional concrete. Some of its desirable characteristics include it flows and places with ease without negatively impacting segregation resistance or stability. It can be placed with little vibration, will cut cost and eliminate labor cost.



Scope of Report

The report for Global Decorative Concrete Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

