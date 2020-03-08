Decanol Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2027 According to FMI Says FMI

Global Decanol Market: Introduction

Decanol is a straight chain fatty alcohol used in the manufacture of solvents, plasticizers, surfactants, and lubricants. It is a colorless viscous liquid with a strong odor and is insoluble in water. The other names for decanol are decyl alcohol and decatyl alcohol. Decanol is used as a lubricant oil additive, a plastic lubricant and aluminum rolling lubricant in the lubricants industry. As lubricants, decanol is used to keep the machine parts dry owing to their faster evaporation rate. Decanol has the ability to permeate the skin, so it also finds the wide area of application in the pharmaceutical industry as a penetration enhancer. Decanol is also used in conditioners, lotions, and creams in the personal care industry. In surfactants, decanol is used in many applications such as shower gels, liquid soaps, fabric softeners, laundry detergents etc. Decanol has the property of biodegradability and therefore it degrades in the environment. However, decanol is intensely toxic and harmful to aquatic life. Decanol also causes mild skin irritation when exposed in large quantity to the skin. Decanol is also substantially used in the coatings and cleaning agents.

Global Decanol Market: Dynamics

Rising urbanization, increasing penetration of pharmaceutical industries and ageing population are the main influencers to drive the shifting consumer preferences. The decanol market is observing growth owing to the increasing saturation of surfactant-based industries such as soaps and detergents, oil & gas, personal care and cosmetics, textiles, etc. In addition to this, the decanol market is also witnessing growth owing to the wide-area consumption of fatty alcohols and flexibility in feedstock availability in the emerging economies. The increasing purchasing power of the middle class and the growing urbanization boosts the domestic and industrial cleaning across the globe thereby, driving the decanol market globally.

The demand for decanol is driven owing to their substantial and effective use in manufacturing surfactants and as lubricant additives with mineral oil. The increased consumption of decanol in the manufacturing of soaps and detergents which are used as cleaning agents in residential, commercial and industrial sectors will create growth opportunities for the decanol market during the forecast period. In addition to this, the increased demand for the industrial and household sanitation is also anticipated to enhance the growth of decanol market.

As the concerns regarding the effect of petrochemicals on the environment have provoked the use of sustainable chemicals. The trend to reduce dependence on petrochemicals and to decrease carbon footprint, a shift towards the development of base chemicals and biodegradable products through bio-based raw materials is observed.

The extensive research and development programs and increasing cost of production to comply with the quality of products is a major restraint for the decanol market. In most of the countries, the adoption of stringent regulatory guidelines is expected to increase, as well as, a ban on variable cost parameters and key raw ingredients might hamper the potential growth of the decanol market.

Global Decanol Market: Segmentation

By application, the global decanol market can be segmented into:

Plasticizers

Lubricants

Surfactants

Solvents

Others

Global Decanol Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global decanol market is segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The global market for decanol is expected to grow during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to dominate the decanol market owing to the increasing demand for personal care products. India and China are expected to be the prominent consumer of decanol in the Asia-pacific region owing to the presence of established end-use industries in the countries of these emerging economies. The growth of polymer processing industries in North America and Europe is expected to fuel the demand of the decanol market.

Global Decanol Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players identified across the value chain of the Global decanol market are: Sasol, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Kao Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Global Green Chemicals Public Company Limited, Musim Mas Holdings, Emery Oleochemicals, Suriachem Sdn Bhd, Asean Oleochemical Manufacturers Group, Finetech Industry Limited, VVF (India) Ltd, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd, Syntree Inc, Tractus.