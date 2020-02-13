Dec 28, 2018 10:31 AM ET Real Time Payments Market: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast To 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Real Time Payments Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Real Time Payments Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Real Time Payment is defined as electronic retail payment solutions that are available 24/7/365. They result in the realtime, immediate or close-to-immediate interbank clearing of the transaction and crediting of the payee’s account with confirmation to the payer (within seconds of payment initiation).
This report focuses on the global Real Time Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real Time Payments development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ACI Worldwide
FIS
Fiserv
PayPal
Wirecard
Mastercard
Worldline
Temenos
Visa
Apple
Alipay (Ant Financial)
Global Payments
Capegemini
Icon Solutions
REPAY
IntegraPay
SIA
Obopay
Ripple
Pelican
Finastra
Nets
FSS
Intelligent Payments
Montran
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Person-to-Person (P2P)
Person-to-Business (P2B)
Business-to-Person (B2P)
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Retail and eCommerce
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Continued….
