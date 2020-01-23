Dealer Management System Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Dealer Management System Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Dealer Management System Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Dealer Management System Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Dealer Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dealer Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

A dealer management system provides a centralized application to collect customer and vehicle inventory information. It covers vehicle sales, pre-sales, customer relationship management, workflow automation, and financial accounting information. Manufacturers deploy dealer management systemsto improve inventory management, dealer operations, and customer retention along with a remote help desk.

In 2017, majority revenue share was of on-premise deployment segment in the global dealer management system market. On-premise is the technology and software which is installed on hardware situated within the premises of the company, so that staff has physical access to the data. With the increasing demand and adoption of cloud based deployment, the cloud based deployment segment is anticipated to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.Cloud based deployment model can include public and private cloud

The key players covered in this study

Adam Systems

BiT Dealership Software

Blue Skies Business Solution

CDK Global

Dealertrack

Elva DMS

Excellon Software

Gemini Computer Systems

Ideal Computer Systems

Irium Software

Quorum Information Technologies

The Reynolds and Reynolds Company

Velosio

XAPT Corporation.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Transport & Logistics

Fleet management subscription services

Construction

Oil & Gas

Mining

Agriculture

Marine

Motor Sports

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dealer Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dealer Management System Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Transport & Logistics

1.5.3 Fleet management subscription services

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Oil & Gas

1.5.6 Mining

1.5.7 Agriculture

1.5.8 Marine

1.5.9 Motor Sports

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Dealer Management System Market Size

2.2 Dealer Management System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Dealer Management System Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Dealer Management System Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Adam Systems

12.1.1 Adam Systems Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Dealer Management System Introduction

12.1.4 Adam Systems Revenue in Dealer Management System Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Adam Systems Recent Development

12.2 BiT Dealership Software

12.2.1 BiT Dealership Software Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Dealer Management System Introduction

12.2.4 BiT Dealership Software Revenue in Dealer Management System Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 BiT Dealership Software Recent Development

12.3 Blue Skies Business Solution

12.3.1 Blue Skies Business Solution Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Dealer Management System Introduction

12.3.4 Blue Skies Business Solution Revenue in Dealer Management System Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Blue Skies Business Solution Recent Development

12.4 CDK Global

12.4.1 CDK Global Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Dealer Management System Introduction

12.4.4 CDK Global Revenue in Dealer Management System Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 CDK Global Recent Development

12.5 Dealertrack

12.5.1 Dealertrack Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Dealer Management System Introduction

12.5.4 Dealertrack Revenue in Dealer Management System Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Dealertrack Recent Development

12.6 Elva DMS

12.6.1 Elva DMS Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Dealer Management System Introduction

12.6.4 Elva DMS Revenue in Dealer Management System Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Elva DMS Recent Development

12.7 Excellon Software

12.7.1 Excellon Software Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Dealer Management System Introduction

12.7.4 Excellon Software Revenue in Dealer Management System Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Excellon Software Recent Development

12.8 Gemini Computer Systems

12.8.1 Gemini Computer Systems Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Dealer Management System Introduction

12.8.4 Gemini Computer Systems Revenue in Dealer Management System Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Gemini Computer Systems Recent Development

12.9 Ideal Computer Systems

12.9.1 Ideal Computer Systems Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Dealer Management System Introduction

12.9.4 Ideal Computer Systems Revenue in Dealer Management System Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Ideal Computer Systems Recent Development

12.10 Irium Software

12.10.1 Irium Software Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Dealer Management System Introduction

12.10.4 Irium Software Revenue in Dealer Management System Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Irium Software Recent Development

12.11 Quorum Information Technologies

12.12 The Reynolds and Reynolds Company

12.13 Velosio

12.14 XAPT Corporation.

