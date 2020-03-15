DDoS Protection and Mitigation 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database
A distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack is an attack in which multiple compromised computer systems attack a target, such as a server, website or other network resource, and cause a denial of service for users of the targeted resource. The flood of incoming messages, connection requests or malformed packets to the target system forces it to slow down or even crash and shut down, thereby denying service to legitimate users or systems.
DDoS attacks have been carried out by diverse threat actors, ranging from individual criminal hackers to organized crime rings and government agencies. In certain situations, often ones related to poor coding, missing patches or generally unstable systems, even legitimate requests to target systems can result in DDoS-like results.
There are three types of DDoS attacks. Network-centric or volumetric attacks overload a targeted resource by consuming available bandwidth with packet floods. Protocol attacks target network layer or transport layer protocols using flaws in the protocols to overwhelm targeted resources. And application layer attacks overload application services or databases with a high volume of application calls. The inundation of packets at the target causes a denial of service
DDoS protection and .Mitigation are solution for DDoS attack.
In 2018, the global DDoS Protection and Mitigation market size was 1100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3930 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global DDoS Protection and Mitigation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the DDoS Protection and Mitigation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
F5 Networks
Arbor Network
Radware
Akamai Technologies
Neustar
Imperva
Cloudflare
Century Link
Nsfocus
A10 Networks
Nexusguard
Verisign
StackPath
SiteLock
Fortinet
Corero Network Security
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
UDP Flood
ICMP Flood
SYN Flood
HTTP Flood
Market segment by Application, split into
Mobile
Date Center
Government and Carrier Transport
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global DDoS Protection and Mitigation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the DDoS Protection and Mitigation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
