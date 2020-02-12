DBC Ceramic Substrate Market 2018 : Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application by 2023

Report Title: Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

DBC (Direct Bonded Copper) substrates are composed of a ceramic insulator, Al2O3 or AlN onto which pure copper metal is attached by a high temperature eutectic melting process and thus tightly and firmly joined to the ceramic.This report studies the DBC ceramic substrate, including the AlN DBC Ceramic Substrate and Al2O3 DBC Ceramic Substrate.

Rogers/Curamik (Germany), KCC (Korea), Ferrotec(Shanghai Shenhe Thermo-Magnetics Electronics) (China), Heraeus Electronics (Germany), Tong Hsing (Taiwan), Remtec (US), Stellar Industries Corp (US), Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science & Technology (China), Zibo Linzi Yinhe High-Tech Development (China), NGK Electronics Devices (Japan), IXYS (Germany Division), Mitsubishi Materials (Japan),

The DBC ceramic substrates market developed rapidly in the past several years, and dominated by the players from Japan, Germany, Korea and China, like Rogers/Curamik, Heraeus Electronics and IXYS (Germany Division) from Germany; KCC from Korea, NGK Electronics Devices and Mitsubishi Materials from Japan; Stellar Industries Corp and Remtec from United States, while Tong Hsing (acquired HCS) from Taiwan. China is also an important producer, and there are three companies in China to produce and sell DBC ceramic substrates, they are Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe Thermo-Magnetics Electronics), Zibo Linzi Yinhe High-Tech Development and Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science & Technology.

In future, the DBC ceramic substrates market will develop rapidly, driven by the demand from IGBT, automobile, CPV, aerospace and communication. The electric vehicles market will drive the DBC ceramic substrates to increase in next ten years.

The worldwide market for DBC Ceramic Substrate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.0% over the next five years, will reach 290 million US$ in 2023, from 160 million US$ in 2018

Major classifications are as follows:

AlN DBC Ceramic Substrate

Al2O3 DBC Ceramic Substrate Major applications are as follows:

Power Electronics

Automotive

Home Appliances and CPV