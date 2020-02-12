Datacenter Analytics Market: Experiencing growth owing to the factors such as growing demand from enterprise-scale businesses

Information technology analytics tools are carrying big data processing methods into the data center, for quicker and more suitable infrastructure management decisions. Datacenter analytics analyzes application behavior and perfectly maps application dependencies. It usage machine learning to form dynamic hierarchical policy models, allowing application segmentation and automatic implementation. Datacenter analytics platform helps in gaining visibility into everything in data center in real time. Furthermore, the rapid development in the amount of data expended and generated by different organizations, businesses and individuals has led to increase in demand for data storage leading to the rise in number of data centers. This growth in number of data centers is further impelling the demand for datacenter analytics across the world.

At present, the global market for datacenter analytics has been perceiving a solid momentum on the part of cloud-based business analytics. Therefore, growing business demands for data storage facilities and cloud-based services is a major factor which is expected to drive the growth of data center analytics market across the world.

The global datacenter analytics market is experiencing growth owing to the factors such as growing demand from enterprise-scale businesses as well as growing requirement of data center managed and colocation services to manage and colocate private data centers within or beside those of third-party and public providers. These are the major factors which are expected to boost the global datacenter analytics market in forthcoming years. Apart from this, the demand for better customer experience management solutions and increased compliance requirements are anticipated to create a new opportunities for the growth of the data center analytics market in forthcoming years.

Request For Report Brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29858

Furthermore, growing disaster recovery and business continuity requirements and real-time monitoring and analytics are the major factors which are anticipated to fuel the demand for datacenter analytics market. However, consumer data privacy rules and regulations and high cost of investment are the factors which are adversely hindering the growth of datacenter analytics market.

North America is the leading regional datacenter analytics market and is anticipated to develop at a significant rate in near future due to high adoption of cloud-based services and data storage by various end-use industries such as BFSI, telecom and IT in the region. The rapidly-increasing data traffic is hastening demand for data storage, resulting in constant renovation and expansion of data centers. Consequently, impelling the demand for datacenter analytics tools across the region. The U.S. is expected to be a significant contributor to the datacenter analytics market in North America. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be among the major adopters of datacenter analytics tools in forthcoming years. Countries such as India and China are expected to observe a major adoption of datacenter analytics tool. Furthermore, countries in the South America and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to remain a fairly attractive market in the coming years.

Request For Custom Research https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=29858

The global datacenter analytics market can be segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size and end-use industry. On the basis of component, the global datacenter analytics market is further segmented into software and services. Based on enterprise size, the global datacenter analytics market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Further, the end-use industry segmentation includes banking, financial services, and insurance, government and defense, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, energy, manufacturing and research and academic.

The major players in the global datacenter analytics market includes NTT Communications Corporation, Digital Realty Trust, Inc., Cyxtera Technologies, Inc., Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Equinix, Inc., Level 3 Communications Inc., Cyrusone Inc., Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cisco Systems, Inc., Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Inc., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation and Microsoft Corporation.