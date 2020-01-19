DATABASE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE 2018 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

A database management software is system software for creating and managing databases.
In 2017, the global Database Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Database Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Database Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Oracle
SAP
IBM
Teradata
Software AG
Apple (FileMaker)
Amazon Web Services
NetApp
ManageEngine
MongoDB
PostgreSQL
Neo4j
SolarWinds MSP
Zoho
Kohezion
BMC Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Database Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premise
1.4.3 Cloud-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Database Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Database Management Software Market Size
2.2 Database Management Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Database Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Database Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft
12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Database Management Software Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Database Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.2 Oracle
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Database Management Software Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Database Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.3 SAP
12.3.1 SAP Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Database Management Software Introduction
12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Database Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 SAP Recent Development
12.4 IBM
12.4.1 IBM Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Database Management Software Introduction
12.4.4 IBM Revenue in Database Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 IBM Recent Development
12.5 Teradata
12.5.1 Teradata Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Database Management Software Introduction
12.5.4 Teradata Revenue in Database Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Teradata Recent Development
12.6 Software AG
12.6.1 Software AG Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Database Management Software Introduction
12.6.4 Software AG Revenue in Database Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Software AG Recent Development
12.7 Apple (FileMaker)
12.7.1 Apple (FileMaker) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Database Management Software Introduction
12.7.4 Apple (FileMaker) Revenue in Database Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Apple (FileMaker) Recent Development
12.8 Amazon Web Services
12.8.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Database Management Software Introduction
12.8.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Database Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development
12.9 NetApp
12.9.1 NetApp Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Database Management Software Introduction
12.9.4 NetApp Revenue in Database Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 NetApp Recent Development
12.10 ManageEngine
12.10.1 ManageEngine Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Database Management Software Introduction
12.10.4 ManageEngine Revenue in Database Management Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 ManageEngine Recent Development
12.11 MongoDB
12.12 PostgreSQL
12.13 Neo4j
12.14 SolarWinds MSP
12.15 Zoho
12.16 Kohezion
12.17 BMC Software
Continued…..
