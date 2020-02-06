DATABASE ENCRYPTION MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

New Study on “2018-2022 Database Encryption Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Database encryption technology is a set of algorithms that is used to transform the data into Cipher Text (plaintext that is unreadable by computer or human without decryption). It is used to protect the data form third party access. Important function of the database encryption includes; prevention of data corruption, predefined restrictions etc. The global database encryption market is anticipated to grow with the CAGR of 30.0% during 2017-2022. Increasing incidences of data breaches and rising adoption of the cloud based database are the primary factors that are driving the growth of the market.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1509630-global-database-encryption-market-research-and-analysis-2015-2022

Additionally, growing compliance regulation, increasing mobility and virtualization and availability of the encryption software in the market are also estimated to be one of the major factors that are fuelling the growth of the market. However, restriction of crypto software and management of encryption keys are estimated to be the major constraints in the growth of the market. Except these restraints, database encryption market is yet to explore its full potential. Increasing demand of the cloud based encryption services are estimated to develop numerous growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Database encryption market is analysed on the basis of the type, deployment model and verticals. On the basis of the type, our market is segmented into database operational models and database encryption types. Database operational models are further segmented into data in motion and data in rest. Database encryption types is also further divided into key management, column level encryption, file system encryption, application level encryption and transparent or external database encryption. Furthermore, on the basis of the deployment model, market is bifurcated into public cloud deployment, private cloud deployment and hybrid cloud deployment. And on the basis of the verticals, market is segmented into BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, Government, Retail and E-commerce, Aerospace and Defence, and others.

Geography Insights

Global database encryption model is further analysed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. On the basis of the geography, our market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be the leading region in the global database encryption market owing to presence of large number data centres in the region and early adoption of the cloud based services. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region due to extensive adoption of digitalization and increasing mobility and virtualization market in the region. Increasing number of SMEs in the developing countries such as India and China are also driving the growth of the market.

Competitive Insights

Key vendors of the database encryption market across the globe are Check Point Software Technologies, EMC Corporation, Gemalto NV, Hewlett Packard Company, IBM Corporation, Intel Security, Microsoft Corporation, Netapp Inc., Oracle Corporation, Proofpoint Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., Vormetric Inc., Win Magic Inc. and so on. Mergers and Acquisitions, Product launch and Geographical expansion are some of the most popular strategies adopted by these players to sustain in the market. For Example: in 2015, Microsoft Corporation announced the acquisition of the Secure Islands Technologies Ltd, a data protection company to strengthen its position in the market.

Market Segmentation

• GLOBAL DATABASE ENCRYPTION MARKET BY TYPE

o DATABASE OPERATIONAL MODELS

§ DATA IN MOTION

§ DATA IN REST

o DATABASE ENCRYPTION TYPES

§ KEY MANAGEMENT

§ COLUMN LEVEL ENCRYPTION

§ FILE SYSTEM ENCRYPTION

§ APPLICATION LEVEL ENCRYPTION

§ TRANSPERANT OR EXTERNAL DATABASE ENCRYPTION

• GLOBAL DATABASE ENCRYPTION MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

o PUBLIC CLOUD

o PRIVATE CLOUD

o HYBRID CLOUD

• GLOBAL DATABASE ENCRYPTION MARKET BY VERTICALS

o BFSI

o HEATHCARE

o GOVERNMENT AND UTILITIES

o RETAIL AND E-COMMERCE

o IT AND TELECOMMUNICATION

o AEROSPACE AND DEFENCE

o OTHERS

OMR Report covers:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Database Encryption Market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Database Encryption Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Database Encryption Market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1509630-global-database-encryption-market-research-and-analysis-2015-2022

Some points from table of content:

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

2.3.5. REST OF THE WORLD

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. INCREASING INCIDENCES OF DATA BREACHES

3.1.2. RISING ADOPTION OF CLOUD BASED DATABASE

3.1.3. GROWING COMPLIANCE REGULATIONS

3.1.4. INCREASED MOBILITY AND VIRTUALIZATION

3.1.5. AVAILABILITY OF ENCRYPTION SOFTWARE

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. MANAGEMENT OF ENCRYPTION KEYS

3.2.2. RESTRICTION ON CRYPTO-SOFTWARE

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. RISING DEMAND OF CLOUD BASED ENCRYPTION SERVICES

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL DATABASE ENCRYPTION MARKET BY TYPE

4.1.1. DATABASE OPERATIONAL MODELS

4.1.1.1. DATA IN MOTION

4.1.1.2. DATA IN REST

4.1.2. DATABASE ENCRYPTION TYPES

4.1.2.1. KEY MANAGEMENT

4.1.2.2. COLUMN LEVEL ENCRYPTION

4.1.2.3. FILE SYSTEM ENCRYPTION

4.1.2.4. APPLICATION LEVEL ENCRYPTION

4.1.2.5. TRANSPERANT OR EXTERNAL DATABASE ENCRYPTION

4.2. GLOBAL DATABASE ENCRYPTION MARKET BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

4.2.1. PUBLIC CLOUD

4.2.2. PRIVATE CLOUD

4.2.3. HYBRID CLOUD

4.3. GLOBAL DATABASE ENCRYPTION MARKET BY VERTICALS

4.3.1. BFSI

4.3.2. HEATHCARE

4.3.3. GOVERNMENT AND UTILITIES

4.3.4. RETAIL AND E-COMMERCE

4.3.5. IT AND TELECOMMUNICATION

4.3.6. AEROSPACE AND DEFENCE

4.3.7. OTHERS

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY STRATEGY ANALYSIS

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.1.3. REST OF NORTH AMERICA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UNITED KINGDOM

6.2.2. FRANCE

6.2.3. GERMANY

6.2.4. ITALY

6.2.5. SPAIN

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

7.1.1. INTRODUCTION

7.1.2. CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.1.3. CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.2. EMC CORPORATION

7.2.1. INTRODUCTION

7.2.2. EMC CORPORATION PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.2.3. EMC CORPORATION RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.3. GEMALTO NV

7.3.1. INTRODUCTION

7.3.2. GEMALTO NV PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.3.3. GEMALTO NV RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.4. HEWLETT PACKARD COMPANY

7.4.1. INTRODUCTION

7.4.2. HEWLETT PACKARD COMPANY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.4.3. HEWLETT PACKARD COMPANY RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.5. IBM CORPORATION

7.5.1. INTRODUCTION

7.5.2. IBM CORPORATION PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.5.3. IBM CORPORATION RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.6. INTEL SECURITY

7.6.1. INTRODUCTION

7.6.2. INTEL SECURITY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.6.3. INTEL SECURITY RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.7. MICROSOFT COPORATION

7.7.1. INTRODUCTION

7.7.2. MICROSOFT COPORATION PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.7.3. MICROSOFT COPORATION RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.8. NETAPP INC.

7.8.1. INTRODUCTION

7.8.2. NETAPP INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.8.3. NETAPP INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.9. ORACLE CORPORATION

7.9.1. INTRODUCTION

7.9.2. ORACLE CORPORATION PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.9.3. ORACLE CORPORATION RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.10. PROOFPOINT INC.

7.10.1. INTRODUCTION

7.10.2. PROOFPOINT INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.10.3. PROOFPOINT INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.11. SAS INSTITUTE INC.

7.11.1. INTRODUCTION

7.11.2. SAS INSTITUTE INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.11.3. SAS INSTITUTE INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.12. SOPHOS LTD.

7.12.1. INTRODUCTION

7.12.2. SOPHOS LTD. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.12.3. SOPHOS LTD. RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.13. SYMANTEC CORPORATION

7.13.1. INTRODUCTION

7.13.2. SYMANTEC CORPORATION PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.13.3. SYMANTEC CORPORATION RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.14. TREND MICRO INC.

7.14.1. INTRODUCTION

7.14.2. TREND MICRO INC. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

7.14.3. TREND MICRO INC. RECENT ACTIVITIES

7.15. VORMETRIC INC.

Continued…….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.comhttps://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1509630-global-database-encryption-market-research-and-analysis-2015-2022