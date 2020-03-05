Database Encryption Market: Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Emerging Technologies and Growth by Key Companies, Forecast to 2018-2023

The report on the global Database Encryption market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Database encryption refers to using encryption techniques to convert plain text data on database into ciphertext to secure the integrity of enterprise database. Database security, a major concern for enterprises, primarily consists of access control and database encryption. Access control systems have been widely implemented for database security which is not the case with database encryption. Up till recently, database encryption was considered as a redundant measure by security professionals as it only becomes useful when all other security measures and policies fail. Additionally, application developers have been avoiding database encryption due to the additional complexity of design and implementation of both database and applications.

However, a number of recent public data breaches that could have been avoided through database encryption have changed the general perspective regarding the importance of encrypting a database. Added to that, government and privacy regulations such as the PCI Data Security Standard, have either endorsed or mandated encryption as a security measure to reduce the instances of data theft. Database security companies have started providing improved performance and manageability of their encryption offerings. In recent years the management and implementation burdens for database encryption along with its cost has reduced significantly.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1801

Major key Players

PKWARE, Inc. (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Trend Micro Inc. (Japan),

Sophos Ltd. (U.S.),

Symantec Corporation (U.S.),

CheckPoint Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel).,

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Intel (U.S.),

SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.),

Win Magic Inc. (Canada)

EMC Corporation (U.S.)

According to MRFR, On the global scale, the Database Encryption Market has been valued at US ~$335 million in the year 2015 which is growing at rapid CAGR of ~26% and expected to reach at US ~$1.6 billion by the end of forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

Database Encryption market appears to be competitive in the coming years owning to the presence of numerous large players active in regional market. Microsoft Corporation, Trend Micro Inc., Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation, and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. are some of the companies leading the Database Encryption market globally. The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include Product Launch, Agreement & Partnership, Acquisition and expansion. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. On the product and sales side, companies are investing in innovation/R&D, brand building, and fostering strong relationships with customers to support their competitive position.

Segmentation:

Various key segments of the market have been analyzed in depth in MRFR’s report. Division of the various vital market components has been performed on the basis of encryption type, deployment, vertical, and region. Encryption types implemented included column level, file system, transparent, and others.

Deployment of data encryption services can be done on-cloud and on-premise.

Verticals, where database encryption is used, include manufacturing, It & telecom, BFSI, government, retail, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others,

The global market is divided into key geographical regional markets which include Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

North America has been identified and established as the leader in the global data encryption market. The strong presence of leading market players in the region such as Intel, Symantec, Win Magic, and Microsoft has put North America at the forefront of the global market. Well-developed countries such as the U.S and Canada have a high adoption rate for cloud-based services and solutions which is expected to affect the growth of the North American market positively.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific market is growing rapidly and is likely to register the highest CAGR among all regional markets. The increasing trend of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) has played a huge role in increasing the importance of database security solutions. Countries such as China and Japan are witnessing increasing adoption of scalable database encryption services in small and medium enterprises, thus driving the growth of the market.

Intended Audience

Software Companies

Database Software Developers

Managers, IT Experts

SMEs & Large Organizations

Security Service Providers

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/database-encryption-market-1801

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Database Encryption market, By Encryption Type

Table 2 Global Database Encryption market, By Deployment

Table 3 Global Database Encryption market, By Vertical

Table 4 Global Database Encryption market, By Regions

Table 5 Europe: Global Database Encryption Market, By Country

Table 6 Europe: Global Database Encryption Market, By Encryption type

Table 7 Europe: Global Database Encryption Market, By Deployment

Continued……

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Database Encryption segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis of Global Database Encryption Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain of Global Database Encryption Market

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]