DATA WRANGLING MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025

Executive Summary
In 2017, the global Data Wrangling market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Data Wrangling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Wrangling development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Trifacta (US)
- Datawatch (US)
- Dataiku (France)
- IBM (US)
- SAS Institute (US)
- Oracle (US)
- Talend (US)
- Alteryx (US)
- TIBCO (US)
- Paxata (US)
- Informatica (US)
- Hitachi Vantara (US)
- Teradata (US)
- Datameer (US)
- Cooladata (US)
- Unifi (US)
- Rapid Insight (US)
- Infogix, (US)
- Zaloni (US)
- Impetus (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Tools
- Services
Market segment by Application, split into
- BFSI
- Telecom and IT
- Retail and eCommerce
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Travel and Hospitality
- Government
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Transportation and Logistics
- Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Data Wrangling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Data Wrangling development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Wrangling are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Data Wrangling Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Tools
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Data Wrangling Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Telecom and IT
1.5.4 Retail and eCommerce
1.5.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.6 Travel and Hospitality
1.5.7 Government
1.5.8 Manufacturing
1.5.9 Energy and Utilities
1.5.10 Transportation and Logistics
1.5.11 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Data Wrangling Market Size
2.2 Data Wrangling Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Data Wrangling Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Data Wrangling Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Data Wrangling Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Data Wrangling Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Data Wrangling Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Data Wrangling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Data Wrangling Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Data Wrangling Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Data Wrangling Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Data Wrangling Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Data Wrangling Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Data Wrangling Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Data Wrangling Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Data Wrangling Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Data Wrangling Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Trifacta (US)
12.1.1 Trifacta (US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Data Wrangling Introduction
12.1.4 Trifacta (US) Revenue in Data Wrangling Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Trifacta (US) Recent Development
12.2 Datawatch (US)
12.2.1 Datawatch (US) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Data Wrangling Introduction
12.2.4 Datawatch (US) Revenue in Data Wrangling Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Datawatch (US) Recent Development
12.3 Dataiku (France)
12.3.1 Dataiku (France) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Data Wrangling Introduction
12.3.4 Dataiku (France) Revenue in Data Wrangling Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Dataiku (France) Recent Development
12.4 IBM (US)
12.4.1 IBM (US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Data Wrangling Introduction
12.4.4 IBM (US) Revenue in Data Wrangling Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 IBM (US) Recent Development
12.5 SAS Institute (US)
12.5.1 SAS Institute (US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Data Wrangling Introduction
12.5.4 SAS Institute (US) Revenue in Data Wrangling Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 SAS Institute (US) Recent Development
12.6 Oracle (US)
12.6.1 Oracle (US) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Data Wrangling Introduction
12.6.4 Oracle (US) Revenue in Data Wrangling Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Oracle (US) Recent Development
12.7 Talend (US)
12.7.1 Talend (US) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Data Wrangling Introduction
12.7.4 Talend (US) Revenue in Data Wrangling Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Talend (US) Recent Development
12.8 Alteryx (US)
12.8.1 Alteryx (US) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Data Wrangling Introduction
12.8.4 Alteryx (US) Revenue in Data Wrangling Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Alteryx (US) Recent Development
12.9 TIBCO (US)
12.9.1 TIBCO (US) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Data Wrangling Introduction
12.9.4 TIBCO (US) Revenue in Data Wrangling Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 TIBCO (US) Recent Development
12.10 Paxata (US)
12.10.1 Paxata (US) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Data Wrangling Introduction
12.10.4 Paxata (US) Revenue in Data Wrangling Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Paxata (US) Recent Development
12.11 Informatica (US)
12.12 Hitachi Vantara (US)
12.13 Teradata (US)
12.14 Datameer (US)
12.15 Cooladata (US)
12.16 Unifi (US)
12.17 Rapid Insight (US)
12.18 Infogix, (US)
12.19 Zaloni (US)
12.20 Impetus (US)
