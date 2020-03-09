Data Warehouse as a Service Market 2019 Global Leading Growth Players, Segments, Emerging Technologies, Key Findings, Regional Study and Future Prospects

Data Warehouse as a Service Market Synopsis:

The global data warehouse as a service market is expected to register a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period to reach USD 4.69 billion by 2024.

A data warehouse is a central repository of information which is analyzed to make better-informed decisions. Transactional systems, relational databases, and other sources store the data into a data warehouse. Business analysts, data scientists, and decision-makers access the data through business intelligence (BI) tools, SQL clients, and other analytics applications. Enterprises use reports, dashboards, and analytics tools to extract insights from the data, monitor business performance, and support decision making. These reports, dashboards, and analytics tools are a part of the data warehouse, which store data efficiently and deliver query results at high speeds to many users concurrently. These data warehouses are made available to the enterprises on cloud, known as Data Warehouse as a Service Market.

The major factor contributing to market growth is the tremendousincrease in the volume of the data. The increasing need for compliance with regulations and standards such as HIPAA of 1996, EU GDPR, SOX Act of 2002 is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the growing adoption of private cloud among organizations is also expected to drive the market. However, concerns regarding privacy and security are expected to limit market growth during the forecast period. Growing applications across verticals and the increasing demand from SME’s offer lucrative opportunities to the key providers of DWaaS solutions in the global market.

Major Key Players:

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Google (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

AtScale, Inc. (US)

Teradata Corporation (US)

Actian Corporation (US)

Hortonworks (US)

Veeva Systems Inc. (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

MarkLogic Corporation (US)

Netavis Software GmbH (Austria)

Snowflake Inc. (US)

Regional Analysis:

The global market for DWaaS is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024 to reach USD 4.69 billion. The geographic analysis of the market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to be the dominating region in terms of the adoption of DWaaS solutions and services. For the purpose of analysis, the North American market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the high adoption of advanced technologies in the BFSI vertical. The US is the leading country-level market, while the Mexican market is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

The European market has been divided into the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. In terms of size, the market in Europe is expected to be the second-largest. Compliance with regulations and standards such as HIPAA of 1996, EU GDPR, SOX Act of 2002 are driving the market growth in Europe. The UK is the leading country-level market and the market in Germany is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in the global DWaaS market over the forecast period. The regional market has been segmented into China, Japan, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The increasing adoption of private cloud, significant increase in data volume, and the growing BFSI sector are the key driving factors for the growth of DWaaS market in the region.

Segmentation:

The global DWaaS market has been segmented based on usage, deployment, organization size, application, vertical, and region/country.

By usage, the global DWaaS market has been divided into data mining, reporting, and analytics.

Based on deployment mode, the global DWaaS market has been classified as private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud.

Based on organization size, the global DWaaS market has been divided into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into fraud detection and threat management, supply chain management, asset management, risk and compliance management, customer analytics, and others.

On the basis of vertical, the global DWaaS market has been divided into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail & e-commerce, telecommunication and IT, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and automotive, government and public sector, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and others.

The global DWaaS market has been analyzed for four regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

