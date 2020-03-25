Data Visualization Applications Global Market 2019: Key Players – Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, TIBCO Software, Capgemini, VMware

Data Visualization Applications Industry

Description

Global Data Visualization Applications Market is growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Factors such as escalation in big data, advancements in visualization software, and the increasing need for faster decision making are fuelling the growth of the market. However, difficult implementation, lack of storytellers, and novel processes are inhibiting the growth of data visualization applications market.

Data visualization is typically achieved by extracting data from the underlying IT system. The data is processed using data visualization software and is displayed on the system’s dashboard. It is generally done to assist IT administrators in getting quick, visual and easy-to-understand insight into the performance of the underlying system. Most IT performance monitoring applications use data visualization techniques to provide statistical insight of performance of the monitored system.

Depending on the end user, healthcare segment is estimated to be the highest growing segment owing to the increasing application of MRI in numerous medical areas such as cardiology, radiology, and oncology is driving the number of MRI imaging procedures.

By geography, North America is expected to be the fastest growing market due high purchasing power and advancements in the field of data visualization applications in this region.

Some of the key players in data visualization applications market include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM, TIBCO Software, Capgemini, VMware, Wipro, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Actuate Corporation, InetSoft, Qlik, MicroStrategy, Host Analytics Inc, Fujitsu, Lyzasoft, Inc., LogiXML and VisualCalc.

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Professional Services

• Telecommunications

• Banking & Insurance

• Federal Government

• Transportation and Logistics

• Entertainment and media

• Local Government

• Retail

• Legal Services

• Life Sciences

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

…

7 Key Developments

7.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.3 New Product Launch

7.4 Expansions

7.5 Other Key Strategies

8 Company Profiling

8.1 Oracle Corporation

8.2 Microsoft Corporation

8.3 IBM

8.4 TIBCO Software

8.5 Capgemini

8.6 VMware

8.7 Wipro

8.8 SAP SE

8.9 SAS Institute

8.10 Actuate Corporation

8.11 InetSoft

8.12 Qlik

8.13 MicroStrategy

8.14 Host Analytics Inc

8.15 Fujitsu

8.16 Lyzasoft, Inc.

8.17 LogiXML

8.18 VisualCalc

