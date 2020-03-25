Data Storage Market 2019 analysis by Trends, Demand, Products and Technology Forecast to 2025

Data Storage Market 2019
This report provides in depth study of "Data Storage Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.
Data storage is the recording (storing) of information (data) in a storage medium. Recording is accomplished by virtually any form of energy. DNA and RNA, handwriting, phonographic recording, magnetic tape, and optical discs are all examples of storage media. Electronic data storage requires electrical power to store and retrieve data. Data storage in a digital, machine-readable medium is sometimes called digital data.
In 2017, the commercial sector accounted for about 73% market share of the GCC data storage market.
This report presents a study of the Data Storage market for the review period 2018-2026.
The report covers a detailed analysis of significant factors that impact the Data Storage market considerably.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
VMware
HP
NetApp
Open Text
SanDisk
Hitachi
EMC
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Consumer Storage
Enterprise Storage
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
BFSI
Defence and Aerospace
Education
Government
Healthcare
Telecom & IT
Others
Market segment by Region/Country including:
The regions covered for providing an exhaustive study of the Data Storage market are – South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. In addition, the study also includes an assessment of the market on a country-level basis for highlighting the opportunities and threats.
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Data Storage Manufacturers
Data Storage Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Data Storage Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points from Table of Content:
Chapter 1 Report Overview
Chapter 2 Global Growth Trends
Chapter 3 Market Share by Key Players
Chapter 4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
Chapter 5 North America
Chapter 6 Europe
Chapter 7 China
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft
12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Data Storage Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Data Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.2 VMware
12.2.1 VMware Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Data Storage Introduction
12.2.4 VMware Revenue in Data Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 VMware Recent Development
12.3 HP
12.3.1 HP Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Data Storage Introduction
12.3.4 HP Revenue in Data Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 HP Recent Development
12.4 NetApp
12.4.1 NetApp Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Data Storage Introduction
12.4.4 NetApp Revenue in Data Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 NetApp Recent Development
12.5 Open Text
12.5.1 Open Text Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Data Storage Introduction
12.5.4 Open Text Revenue in Data Storage Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Open Text Recent Development
Continued….
