Data Science Platform Market By Services,Assets Type,Solutions,End-Users,Applications,Regions Forecasts to 2023

This report analyzes the global data science platform market by business function (marketing, sales, logistics, human resources), deployment (on-demand, on-premises), vertical (BFSI, healthcare, retail, IT, transportation); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global data science platform market is expected to reach USD 115 billion at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period.
The major players in global data science platform market include:
- Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
• IBM Corporation (U.S.)
• Google, Inc. (U.S.)
• Wolfram (U.S.)
• DataRobot Inc. (U.S.)
• Sense Inc. (U.S.)
• RapidMiner Inc. (U.S.)
• Domino Data Lab (U.S.)
• Dataiku (France)
• Alteryx, Inc. (U.S.)
• Continuum Analytics, Inc. (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East & Africa
Latin Countries
On the basis of business function, the global data science platform market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Marketing
• Sales
• Logistics
• Human resources
On the basis of deployment, the global data science platform market has been categorized into the following segments:
- On-demand
• On-premises
On the basis of vertical, the global data science platform market has been categorized into the following segments:
- BFSI
• Healthcare
• Retail
• IT
• Transportation
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Data Science Platform Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Data Science Platform Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
- Global Data Science Platform Market By Business Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Marketing
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.3 Sales
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.4 Logistics
7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.5 Human Resources
7.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.6 Operations
7.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.7 Risk Management
7.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.8 Customer Support
7.8.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.8.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.9 Others
7.9.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.9.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
- Global Data Science Platform Market By Deployment
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Demand
8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.3 On-Premise
8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
Continued……
