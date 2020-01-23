Data Science Platform Market By Services,Assets Type,Solutions,End-Users,Applications,Regions Forecasts to 2023

This report analyzes the global data science platform market by business function (marketing, sales, logistics, human resources), deployment (on-demand, on-premises), vertical (BFSI, healthcare, retail, IT, transportation); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global data science platform market is expected to reach USD 115 billion at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period.

The major players in global data science platform market include:

  • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
    • IBM Corporation (U.S.)
    • Google, Inc. (U.S.)
    • Wolfram (U.S.)
    • DataRobot Inc. (U.S.)
    • Sense Inc. (U.S.)
    • RapidMiner Inc. (U.S.)
    • Domino Data Lab (U.S.)
    • Dataiku (France)
    • Alteryx, Inc. (U.S.)
    • Continuum Analytics, Inc. (U.S.)

 

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East & Africa
Latin Countries

On the basis of business function, the global data science platform market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • Marketing
    • Sales
    • Logistics
    • Human resources

On the basis of deployment, the global data science platform market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • On-demand
    • On-premises

On the basis of vertical, the global data science platform market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • BFSI
    • Healthcare
    • Retail
    • IT
    • Transportation

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Data Science Platform Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Data Science Platform Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

  1. Global Data Science Platform Market By Business Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Marketing

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.3 Sales

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.4 Logistics

7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.5 Human Resources

7.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.6 Operations

7.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.7 Risk Management

7.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.8 Customer Support

7.8.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.8.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.9 Others

7.9.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.9.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

  1. Global Data Science Platform Market By Deployment

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Demand

8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.3 On-Premise

8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

Continued……

