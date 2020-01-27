Data Science Platform Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Data Science Platform Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Data Science Platform Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Data Science Platform Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Data Science Platform market, analyzes and researches the Data Science Platform development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google

Wolfram

DataRobot

Sense

RapidMiner

Domino Data Lab

Dataiku

Alteryx

Continuum Analytics

Datanami

YHat

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

On-Demand

Market segment by Application, Data Science Platform can be split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Information Technology and Telecom

Retail and Consumer Goods

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

Others

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3005701-global-data-science-platform-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Table of Contents

Global Data Science Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Data Science Platform

1.1 Data Science Platform Market Overview

1.1.1 Data Science Platform Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Data Science Platform Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Data Science Platform Market by Type

1.3.1 On-Premises

1.3.2 On-Demand

1.4 Data Science Platform Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

1.4.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.4.3 Information Technology and Telecom

1.4.4 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.4.5 Media and Entertainment

1.4.6 Manufacturing

1.4.7 Transportation and Logistics

1.4.8 Energy and Utilities

1.4.9 Government and Defense

1.4.10 Others

2 Global Data Science Platform Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Data Science Platform Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Microsoft Corporation

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Data Science Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 IBM Corporation

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Data Science Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Google

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Data Science Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Wolfram

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Data Science Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 DataRobot

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Data Science Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Sense

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Data Science Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 RapidMiner

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Data Science Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Domino Data Lab

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Data Science Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Dataiku

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Data Science Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Alteryx

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Data Science Platform Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Continuum Analytics

3.12 Datanami

3.13 YHat

4 Global Data Science Platform Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Data Science Platform Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Data Science Platform Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Data Science Platform in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Data Science Platform

Access Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3005701-global-data-science-platform-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)