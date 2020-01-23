Data Recovery Software Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2023

This report analyzes the global data recovery software market by component (software, service), deployment (on-premise, on-cloud), application (commercial, personal), platform (windows, Linux, mac), industry (BFSI, healthcare); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global data recovery software is projected to reach USD 13 billion, at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period 2023.

The major players in global data recovery software market include:

  • Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
    • IBM Corporation (U.S.)
    • Dell Inc. (U.S.)
    • CA Technologies (U.S.)
    • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.)
    • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
    • Commvault (U.S.)
    • Veritas Technologies LLC (U.S.)
    • NetApp, Inc. (U.S.)
    • Acronis International GmbH (Switzerland)
    • Others

 

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East & Africa
Latin Countries

On the basis of component, the global data recovery software market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • Software
    • Service

On the basis of deployment, the global data recovery software market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • On-Premise
    • On-Cloud

On the basis of application, the global data recovery software market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • Commercial
    • Personal

On the basis of platform, the global data recovery software market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • Windows
    • Linux
    • Mac

On the basis of industry, the global data recovery software market has been categorized into the following segments:

  • BFSI
    • Healthcare

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 The Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Data Recovery Software Market

5 Vertical Overview Of Global Data Recovery Software Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

  1. Global Data Recovery Software Market By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.3 Service

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

  1. Global Data Recovery Software Market By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Personel

8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.3 Commercial

8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

Continued……

