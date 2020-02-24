Data Recovery Software (DRS) Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis By Share, Key Company, Trends, Size, Technologies, Growth Factors, And Regional Forecast To 2023

The report on the global Data Recovery Software market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

A data recovery software helps in retrieving the deleted, corrupted or inaccessible data from a stored device. The software is mostly used by IT professionals to recover the data from physical storage devices and cloud storage, by referring and accessing the file structures. The data recovery process depends on the type of device in which the data is stored. The files present in hardware devices can be restored within the device itself, whereas the data from servers involve a set of complex processes. Major key players in this market are offering back-up as a service model to the commercial customers. The recovery process undergoes the creation of duplicate data on various servers to safeguard business continuity in case of natural or man-made disasters.

The global data recovery market is presumed to garner USD 13 billion during the forecast period (2017-2023). The market is considered to expand at 12 % CAGR owing to the high dependency on cloud storage services, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Data recovery is the procedure of recovering the lost data from storage devices which is lost due to file corruption, deleting, or hacking. A data recovery software helps to retrieve the corrupted, deleted, or inaccessible data from the storage device. The software is generally used by the IT professionals to recover the data from cloud storage and physical storage devices by referring and accessing the file structures.

Major Key Players

Oracle Corporation (U.S.),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Dell Inc. (U.S.),

CA Technologies (U.S.),

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Commvault (U.S.),

Veritas Technologies LLC (U.S.),

NetApp, Inc.(U.S.),

Acronis International GmbH (Switzerland)

Some of the key innovators are Unitrends Inc. (U.S.), Veeam Software (Switzerland), Actifio (U.S.), Altaro (U.S.), Micro Focus International plc. (U.K), StorageCraft Technology Corporation (U.S.), Infrascale Inc. (U.S.), Carbonite, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

According to MRFR, the Global Data Recovery Software Market is estimated to reach USD 13 billion at CAGR 12% through the forecast period 2023.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

Organizations highly depend on cloud storage systems which are influencing the global data recovery software market positively. With the increasing adoption of storage devices and computers among the enterprises and household are further driving the market at a rapid pace. Additionally, technological advancements are considered to stimulate the global data recovery software market during the assessment period. Data recovery software recovers corrupted and lost data in no time. The process is efficient and quick, which further triggers the demand for data recovery software market.

On the flip side, high deployment cost of data recovery software is presumed to impede the market growth in the coming years.

Segmentation:

The global data recovery software market has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, platform, industry, and region.

By mode of component, the global data recovery software market has been segmented into services and software. Among these, the software segment has been further sub-segmented into data reduction, data replication, and data retention. The services segment has been further sub-segmented into managed and professional services.

By mode of deployment, the global data recovery software market has been segmented into on-premise and on-cloud.

By mode of application, the global data recovery software market has been segmented into personal and commercial.

By mode of platform, the global data recovery software market has been segmented into mac, Windows, Linux, and others. Among these, Windows is presumed to hold the largest market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the assessment period.

By mode of industry, the global data recovery software market has been segmented into media & entertainment, BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunications, healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the data software recovery market span across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Among all the regions, North America is considered to hold the major share in the market and is presumed to maintain its dominance over the review period. The growth is attributed to the presence of major market players in the region. Also, high adoption of advanced technologies is influencing the market growth. Moreover, availability of recovery software and reliable backup are augmenting the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register high growth rate during the assessment period. The growth is attributed to the adoption of recovery software in sectors such as IT and BFSI in order to back up and protect their data. With the rise of several start-ups, there has been addition of data which requires backup facilities. This is likely to fuel the market growth in this region.

Intended Audience

Data backup and recovery solution providers

System integrators

Consultancy firms

Managed service providers

Data security providers

Government Agencies

