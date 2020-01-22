Data Quality Tools Market Global Industry Analysis, Key Vendors, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Data Quality Tools Market 2018 Global and China Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023
— Summary
Data quality isn’t a nice-to-have when it comes to running your business. It’s a must. Data Quality Tools are software designed for organizations to jump-start their data quality initiatives, ensuring the data remains a key business priority.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Data Quality Tools market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
IBM
Informatica
SAS
SAP
Oracle
Trillium Software
Information Bulider
Experian
Ataccama
Talend
Pitney Bowes
RedPoint
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
On-premises
Cloud
By End-User / Application
Enterprise
Government
