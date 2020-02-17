DATA PROTECTION AND RECOVERY SOLUTIONS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions market for 2018-2023.

Data recovery is a process of salvaging inaccessible, lost, corrupted, damaged or formatted data from secondary storage, removable media or files, when the data stored in them cannot be accessed in a normal way.

The healthcare sector is expected to experience the highest adoption of security solutions over the forecast period.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Data Protection and Recovery Solutions will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Data Protection and Recovery Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3456386-2018-2023-global-data-protection-and-recovery-solutions

Segmentation by product type:

Email Protection

Endpoint Data Protection

Cloud Platforms

Others

Segmentation by application:

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Commvault

EMC

Hewlett-Packard

IBM

Acronis

Seagate Technology

Veritas Technologies

Veeam Software

Unitrend

Actifio

Arcserve

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Data Protection and Recovery Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Data Protection and Recovery Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Segment by Type

2.2.1 Email Protection

2.2.2 Endpoint Data Protection

2.2.3 Application Recovery Management

2.2.4 Cloud Platforms

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 Energy & Utilities

2.4.3 Government

2.4.4 Healthcare

2.4.5 Manufacturing

2.4.6 Retail

2.4.7 Others

2.5 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions by Players

3.1 Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…….

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Commvault

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Product Offered

11.1.3 Commvault Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Commvault News

11.2 EMC

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Product Offered

11.2.3 EMC Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 EMC News

11.3 Hewlett-Packard

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Product Offered

11.3.3 Hewlett-Packard Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Hewlett-Packard News

11.4 IBM

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Product Offered

11.4.3 IBM Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 IBM News

11.5 Acronis

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Product Offered

11.5.3 Acronis Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Acronis News

11.6 Seagate Technology

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Product Offered

11.6.3 Seagate Technology Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Seagate Technology News

11.7 Veritas Technologies

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Product Offered

11.7.3 Veritas Technologies Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Veritas Technologies News

11.8 Veeam Software

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Product Offered

11.8.3 Veeam Software Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Veeam Software News

11.9 Unitrend

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Product Offered

11.9.3 Unitrend Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Unitrend News

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3456386-2018-2023-global-data-protection-and-recovery-solutions

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com