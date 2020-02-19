DATA PROTECTION AND RECOVERY SOLUTIONS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions market for 2018-2023.
Data recovery is a process of salvaging inaccessible, lost, corrupted, damaged or formatted data from secondary storage, removable media or files, when the data stored in them cannot be accessed in a normal way.
The healthcare sector is expected to experience the highest adoption of security solutions over the forecast period.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Data Protection and Recovery Solutions will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Data Protection and Recovery Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Email Protection
Endpoint Data Protection
Cloud Platforms
Others
Segmentation by application:
BFSI
Energy & Utilities
Government
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Commvault
EMC
Hewlett-Packard
IBM
Acronis
Seagate Technology
Veritas Technologies
Veeam Software
Unitrend
Actifio
Arcserve
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Data Protection and Recovery Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Data Protection and Recovery Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Segment by Type
2.2.1 Email Protection
2.2.2 Endpoint Data Protection
2.2.3 Application Recovery Management
2.2.4 Cloud Platforms
2.2.5 Others
2.3 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Segment by Application
2.4.1 BFSI
2.4.2 Energy & Utilities
2.4.3 Government
2.4.4 Healthcare
2.4.5 Manufacturing
2.4.6 Retail
2.4.7 Others
2.5 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions by Players
3.1 Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…….
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Commvault
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Product Offered
11.1.3 Commvault Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Commvault News
11.2 EMC
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Product Offered
11.2.3 EMC Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 EMC News
11.3 Hewlett-Packard
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Product Offered
11.3.3 Hewlett-Packard Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Hewlett-Packard News
11.4 IBM
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Product Offered
11.4.3 IBM Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 IBM News
11.5 Acronis
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Product Offered
11.5.3 Acronis Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Acronis News
11.6 Seagate Technology
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Product Offered
11.6.3 Seagate Technology Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Seagate Technology News
11.7 Veritas Technologies
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Product Offered
11.7.3 Veritas Technologies Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Veritas Technologies News
11.8 Veeam Software
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Product Offered
11.8.3 Veeam Software Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Veeam Software News
11.9 Unitrend
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Product Offered
11.9.3 Unitrend Data Protection and Recovery Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Unitrend News
……Continued
