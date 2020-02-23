Data Protection and Recovery Solution Market 2019 Global Trends, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Size, Industry Growth and Segments by Forecast to 2023

Data Protection & Recovery Solution Market Highlights:

Nowadays, Data has become organization’s most valuable asset; protecting it and keeping it out of the public domain is of paramount importance and hence data protection and recovery solution systems are often put in place. Data protection and recovery solution guarantee an uninterrupted business functioning in case of any disasters or incidents. This solution helps to detect and prevent confidential data from being leaked out of the organization for unauthorized use and enables a systematic way to carry out enterprise operations effectively and efficiently.

The demand for Data Protection & Recovery Solution Market is expected to grow due to the increasing cyber-attacks, data safety concerns, and rising demand to reduce the operational costs. Data protection and recovery solution have applications over various verticals such as IT and telecom, healthcare, E-commerce, defense, and energy & power. For instance, Oracle Optimized Solution for Backup and Recovery provides accelerated next-generation data protection for Oracle’s engineered systems and Oracle Optimized Solutions. The flexible, multitier architecture delivers virtually unlimited scalability, centralized management, and end-to-end data protection for heterogeneous technologies. The solution provided by Oracle for data protection and recovery accelerates Oracle Database backups and reduces the cost of engineered systems or optimized solution backups.

Major Key Players:

IBM (U.S)

Oracle (U.S)

Hewlett Packard (U.S)

Veeam Software (U.S)

Commvault(U.S)

McAfee (U.S)

Symantec (U.S)

CA Technologies (U.S)

Acronis International GmbH (Switzerland

NetApp (U.S)

Other players in the market include Arcserve(U.S), Unitrend(U.S), Quantum Corporation (U.S) among others. The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development initiatives to present cost-effective offerings. Merger and acquisitions among the various players are changing the market structure. For instance, On July 17, 2017, Arcserve acquired Zetta, the cloud data protection and disaster-recovery solutions company. After acquiring Zetta, Arcserve was able to deliver a near-zero data loss recovery point objective (RPO) solution with instant recovery time objective (RTO) for the midmarket.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for Data Protection and Recovery Solution Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2018 – 2023. The geographical analysis of data protection and recovery solution market is covered for the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America is expected to dominate the data protection and recovery solution market due to the increasing frequency of cyber-attacks and the need to protect the data. Also, increase in initiatives by government to enhance the security of customer information is driving the growth of data protection and recovery market. For instance, The Federal Trade Commission Act (FTC Act) is a federal consumer protection law that prohibits unfair or deceptive practices. It applies to offline and online privacy and data security policies.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow in forecast period due to rapid digitalization, the presence of SME’s and large Enterprises, and growing adoption of cloud services. Also, owing to the rising investment in BFSI, telecommunication, healthcare, aerospace, and other end-user industries, the market for data protection and recovery solutions is expected to grow.

Segmentation:

By component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution is sub-segmented into Data Backup and Recovery, Business Continuity, Data Archiving and e-discovery, Disaster Recovery, Data Compliance, Encryption, Tokenization, Data Loss Prevention, Identity and Access Management. Services is sub-segmented into Professional Services and Managed Services.

By Deployment, the market is segmented into On-premise and On Cloud.

By Organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

By Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, Government, Healthcare, Retail, and others

Target Audience:

Training and consulting service providers

Cloud service providers

Regulatory bodies

Security solution vendors

Data protection vendors

ISVs

Information security consulting firms

IT service providers

VARs

Managed Security Service Providers

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-protection-recovery-solution-market-6108

