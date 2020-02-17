Data Monetization 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Applications, Technology and Forecast to 2025

Data Monetization Market 2019

Data monetization, a form of monetization, is the act of generating measurable economic benefits from available data sources. Typically these benefits accrue as revenue or expense savings, but may also include market share or corporate market value gains. Data monetization leverages data generated through business operations, available exogenous data or content, as well as data associated with individual actors such as that collected via electronic devices and sensors participating in the internet of things. For example, the ubiquity of the internet of things is generating location data and other data from sensors and mobile devices at an ever increasing rate. The data in this report is based on data analytics software fees and service fees for Data Monetization.

Scope of the Report:

Data Monetization is primarily split into: On-Premises and Cloud. And On-Premises are the most widely used type which takes up about 67.77% of the global market in 2016.

United States is the largest sales region of Data Monetization in the world in the past few years. United States market took up about 41.26% the global market in 2016, while EU was 26.95%.

Through the data generated by cloud, big data and mobile tools, enterprises can effectively see changes in the market, demographic changes, market behaviors and patterns. And accordingly change the enterprise’s asset portfolio, adjust the marketing strategy.

Accenture, IBM, SAS, Infosys, Viavi Solutions and Adastra are the key suppliers in the global Data Monetization market. Top 3 took up about 44% of the global market in 2016.

The global Data Monetization market is valued at 330 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4350 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 54.0% between 2019 and 2024.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Accenture

Viavi Solutions

Infosys

SAP

Adastra

Mahindra Comviva

Alepo

EMC

ALC

Redknee

SAS

Monetize Solutions

Reltio

IBM

Teradata

CellOS Software

Altruist India/Connectiva

Samsung ARTIK

1010DATA

Dawex Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premises

Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Telecom

Finance & Banking

E-Commerce & Retail

Network & Software

Manufacturing

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Data Monetization Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Data Monetization

1.2 Classification of Data Monetization by Types

1.2.1 Global Data Monetization Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Data Monetization Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 On-Premises

1.2.4 Cloud

1.3 Global Data Monetization Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Data Monetization Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Telecom

1.3.3 Finance & Banking

1.3.4 E-Commerce & Retail

1.3.5 Network & Software

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Data Monetization Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Data Monetization Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Data Monetization Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Data Monetization Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Data Monetization Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Data Monetization Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Data Monetization Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Data Monetization (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Accenture

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Data Monetization Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Accenture Data Monetization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Viavi Solutions

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Data Monetization Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Viavi Solutions Data Monetization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Infosys

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Data Monetization Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Infosys Data Monetization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 SAP

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Data Monetization Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 SAP Data Monetization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Adastra

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Data Monetization Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Adastra Data Monetization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Mahindra Comviva

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Data Monetization Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Mahindra Comviva Data Monetization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Alepo

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Data Monetization Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Alepo Data Monetization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 EMC

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Data Monetization Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 EMC Data Monetization Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

