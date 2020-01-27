” Data Masking Technology Market Analysis & Forecast (2017-2027): Focus on Applications, Components, Technology, Implementation & Geography” is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.
The data masking technology market is growing as industries ranging from BFSI to government are becoming extremely cautious to the internal hacking and data privacy concerns. Recent technologies like big data where massive databases are generated, exposing it to greater risk.
In order to address these concerns for preventing outside attacks, data masking technology is used which can be used to and analyze the data in proxy.
Data masking technology provide data security by cloning the original data into a non-sensitive proxy which look like similar data. This non-sensitive data can be used in business process for testing and analysis without the risk of breaking the business. Dynamic masking is the recent trend in database access which is growing.
Market drivers & challenges:
Data masking technology market is mainly driven by the need for data security and privacy concerns.
Data masking technology market is also driven by generation of large amount of data which is to be analyzed and tested without disturbing the normal business operations. Companies mainly prefer in data masking technology for Testing and analysis of the data, Production Database Protection and compliance for diverse requirements.
Recently in data masking technology market there is significant growth in dynamic masking which is used to operate on masked data in real-time.
Global Data Masking Technology Market: Segmentation
Global Data Masking Technology market is segmented based on the end-user verticals, deployments models and region.
On the basis of the end-user vertical the global Data Masking Technology market is segmented into BFSI, retail, telecomm, health care, energy, education, automobile, public sector and others.
On basis of deployment models global Data Masking Technology market can be segmented to ETL, In-Place masking and dynamic masking.
On basis of region global Data Masking Technology market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Market Overview:
Data Masking Technology market is an emerging market and growth rate during the projected period is due to entrant of large number of data masking software providers and due to the growth of dynamic masking.
North America is dominant in Data Masking Technology market and followed by Western Europe during the period. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.
Key Market Players:
Some of the Key players in Data Masking Technology market are Informatica Corporation, CA Technologies, Camouflage software Inc., Delphix Corp, IBM Corporation,Compuware Corporation, Net 2000 Ltd, Oracle Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
Major players in the Data Masking Technology market follow the strategy of partnership or acquisition of various local players to gain a competitive edge in the market.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
-
Global Data Masking Technology market segments
-
Global Data Masking Technology market dynamics
-
Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2015
-
Global Data Masking Technology market size & forecast 2017 to 2027
-
Ecosystem analysis
-
Global Data Masking Technology market current trends/issues/challenges
-
Competition & Companies involved technology
-
Value Chain
-
Global Data Masking Technology market drivers and restraints
Regional analysis for global Data Masking Technology market includes development of these technologies in the following regions:
-
North America
-
US
-
Canada
-
Latin America
-
Argentina
-
Brazil
-
Mexico
-
Others
-
Europe
-
U.K.
-
France
-
Germany
-
Poland
-
Russia
-
Asia Pacific
-
Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
-
Greater China
-
India
-
ASEAN
-
Rest of Asia Pacific
-
Japan
-
Middle East and Africa
-
GCC Countries
-
Other Middle East
-
North Africa
-
South Africa
-
Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
-
Detailed overview of parent market
-
Changing market dynamics in the industry
-
In-depth market segmentation
-
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
-
Recent industry trends and developments
-
Competitive landscape
-
Strategies of key players and products offered
-
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
-
A neutral perspective on market performance
-
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
