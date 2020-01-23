Data Masking Market Worth 830 million US$ By 2023

Description:-
This report analyzes the global data masking market by type (static and dynamic), by component (service and software), by deployment (on premise and cloud), by organization size, by business function, and by end user; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global data masking is expected to reach USD 830 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period 2017-2023.
The major players in global data masking market include:
- Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
• Compuware Corporation (U.S.)
• Innovative Routines International, Inc (U.S.)
• Delphix Corp (U.S.)
• IBM Corporation (U.S.)
• Net 2000 Ltd. (U.S.)
• Camouflage Software Inc. (Canada)
• ARCAD Software (France)
• Informatica Corporation, (U.S.)
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. (U.S.)
• Solix Technologies, Inc (U.S.)
• Ekobit d.o.o. (Croatia)
• CA Technologies (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East & Africa
Latin Countries
On the basis of type, the global data masking market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Static
• Dynamic
On the basis of component, the global data masking market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Service
• Software
On the basis of deployment, the global data masking market has been categorized into the following segments:
- On Premise
• Cloud
On the basis of organization size, the global data masking market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Small enterprise
• Medium enterprise
• Large enterprises
On the basis of business function, the global data masking market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Marketing & sales
• Finance
• Human resource
• Operations
• Legal
• Others
On the basis of end user, the global data masking market has been categorized into the following segments:
- BFSI
• Healthcare & life sciences
• Retail & ecommerce
• IT & telecommunications
• Government & defense
• Media & entertainment
• Manufacturing
• Others
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Business Function
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Data Masking Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Data Masking Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
- Global Data Masking Market By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Static Data Masking
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.3 Dynamic Data Masking
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
- Global Data Masking Market By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Software
8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023
8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.3 Services
8.3.1 Professional Services
8.3.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.3.1.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.3.2 Managed Services
8.3.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.3.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
Continued……
