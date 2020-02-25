Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market 2019 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast to 2024

his report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

— In 2018, the global Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Symantec

Digital Guardian

Trend Micro

CA Technologies

Trustwave

Code Green Network

Zecurion

McAfee

Gartner Inc

Proofpoint

Skyhigh Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network DLP

Storage DLP

Endpoint DLP

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3881937-global-data-loss-prevention-dlp-solutions-market-size

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Retail & Logistics

Telecomm and IT

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence

Government (Excluding Defense) and Public Utilities

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Network DLP

1.4.3 Storage DLP

1.4.4 Endpoint DLP

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Retail & Logistics

1.5.4 Telecomm and IT

1.5.5 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

1.5.6 Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence

1.5.7 Government (Excluding Defense) and Public Utilities

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market Size

2.2 Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Symantec

12.1.1 Symantec Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Introduction

12.1.4 Symantec Revenue in Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Symantec Recent Development

12.2 Digital Guardian

12.2.1 Digital Guardian Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Introduction

12.2.4 Digital Guardian Revenue in Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Digital Guardian Recent Development

12.3 Trend Micro

12.3.1 Trend Micro Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Introduction

12.3.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Trend Micro Recent Development

12.4 CA Technologies

12.4.1 CA Technologies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Introduction

12.4.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 CA Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Trustwave

12.5.1 Trustwave Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Introduction

12.5.4 Trustwave Revenue in Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Trustwave Recent Development

12.6 Code Green Network

12.6.1 Code Green Network Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Introduction

12.6.4 Code Green Network Revenue in Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Code Green Network Recent Development

12.7 Zecurion

12.7.1 Zecurion Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Introduction

12.7.4 Zecurion Revenue in Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Solutions Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Zecurion Recent Development

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3881937-global-data-loss-prevention-dlp-solutions-market-size

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/data-loss-prevention-dlp-solutions-market-2019-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-segmentation-opportunities-forecast-to-2024/500325

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 500325