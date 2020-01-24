Data Loggers Market 2018 Global Analysis, Industry Demand, Trends, Size, Opportunities, Forecast 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Data Loggers Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022” reports to its database.

A data logger is an instrument that records data over time either with a built in instrument or sensor .Data loggers are used in a variety of applications such as in-vehicle data logging, environmental monitoring, structural health monitoring, and machine condition monitoring.This report mainly covers the Data Loggers product type: Mechanical data loggers, Electronic data loggers, and Wireless data loggers.

Global and Regional Data Loggers market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

National Instruments Corporation

Ammonit Measurement GMBH

Dolphin Technology

Omega Engineering Inc

Omron

Testo

Vaisala

Onset HOBO

Rotronic

Dickson

HIOKI

Yokogawa Corporation

Sensitech

Fluke

ELPRO-BUCHS AG

Delta-T Devices

Grant Instruments

CSM GmbH

Kipp & Zonen

Gemini

OTT Hydromet

TTTech Computertechnik AG

Dwyer Instruments

Huato

Aosong

Asmik

CEM

ZEDA

Weiming Shouwang

Elitech

Zoglab

Meacon

Inon

Yuwen

Hangzhou Luge

Shenzhen Toprie

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Mechanical data loggers

Electronic data loggers

Wireless data loggers

By Application

Oil & Gas

Power

Transportation

Environment

Others

